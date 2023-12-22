Travis Kelce Reportedly Heading Overseas With Patrick & Brittany Mahomes to See Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour

Image Credit: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 34, is set to head back on tour for her Eras shows come early 2024, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34, is reportedly bringing some pals along! A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail on December 22, that the football tight end will invite his teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, to join him to see Taylor on tour. “They have all talked about seeing some of Taylor’s shows overseas after the season,” the insider told the tabloid.

Both Travis and Patrick will be working over the holidays, as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play against the the Las Vegas Raiders on December 25. “Since KC has a game on Christmas, they will all hang out in the stadium with family and friends afterward,” the outlet’s source added during the interview. In the meantime, the two NFL stars are reportedly focused on their upcoming games.

“They are great friends and colleagues; that will not change, and they are all about Brittany and Taylor being friends, but they don’t want to be tied up or tied down with all the personal hoopla they deal with till after the season,” the insider added. Not only will Travis and the 28-year-old be playing on Christmas day, but they will also work New Year’s Eve when they face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 31.

The Grammy winner and Brittany have become fast friends ever since Taylor’s romance with Travis went public in September. After the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker attended Travis’ football game at the end of that same month, she quickly began to sit alongside Patrick’s wife at the games. Most recently, the two NFL besties cheered their men on during their recent game against the New England Patriots on December 17. While at the game, Taylor even appeared upset after Travis took a tumble.

Most recently, Patrick gushed over Taylor and her friendship with Brittany during an appearance on CBS Mornings on December 22. “At first, I felt like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around,” he said of the start of Travis’ romance with Taylor. “He realized how cool of a person she was — and she is,” he continued. “So for us, there was a couple jokes here and there at the beginning, but now she’s Kingdom now. She’s apart of the team.” He later added that Travis’ new leading lady is “a great girl and a great woman.”