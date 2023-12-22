Patrick Mahomes Gushes Over Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Romance: She’s a ‘Great Girl’

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Patrick Mahomes is a “Traylor” fan! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, discussed Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor Swift in a new interview and revealed his initial reaction to his teammate dating the pop star.

“At first, I felt like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around,” Patrick told CBS Mornings‘ Nate Burleson in a clip from their interview shared on December 22. “He realized how cool of a person she was — and she is,” the athlete continued. “So for us, there was a couple jokes here and there at the beginning, but now she’s Kingdom now. She’s apart of the team.”

How are the Kansas City Chiefs handling Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s high-profile romance?@PatrickMahomes told @NateBurleson about Taylor’s influence on the team: “She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she is part of the team.” Their interview airs Monday on @CBSSports. pic.twitter.com/H8ShuwiZJG — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 22, 2023

Patrick also said it’s “cool” that Taylor, 34, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have “built a friendship” from sitting together at the Chiefs games.

“For me, it’s Travis man, and he’s lucky to be with a great girl and a great woman,” Patrick added. “It’s been cool to interact with her and see, because she’s top tier at her profession, and see how she drives and she becomes that. It’s really cool to hear about and to see. And now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes. It is really cool and I’m glad that she’s the person that she is. That’s why I think her and Travis match so well.”

Patrick previously praised Taylor at a press conference after she attended her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September. “She’s really cool, good people,” the Super Bowl winner said. “But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving,” he added.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has also shown support for Travis and Taylor’s romance. “It is what it is, and I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes, and she’s found somebody she likes, and that’s a good thing,” he told a reporter in November.

Travis and Taylor started dating after the athlete tried, and failed, to give the “Anti-Hero” singer his number at her Eras Tour show in Kansas City, Missouri over the summer. Taylor attended her first Chiefs game on September 24, and since then she’s continued to support her beau while he plays on the field. Travis returned the favor by flying to Buenos Aires, Argentina in November to see Taylor perform her tour. At the show, Taylor changed the lyrics in her song “Karma” to give Travis a sweet shout-out from the stage.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Travis opened up about his relationship with Taylor for one of the first times and said he’s “never dated” someone like her before. “I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life,” he said. “When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”