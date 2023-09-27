Patrick Mahomes Says He Met Taylor Swift at Post-Game Celebration With Travis Kelce: ‘She’s Really Cool’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Patrick Mahomes, 28, has met Taylor Swift, 33, and only has good things to say about her. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback answered questions at a press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about the singer, who attended the team’s football game on Sunday amid romance speculation with tight end Travis Kelce, 33. “Yeah, I met her,” he told reporters. “She’s really cool, good people.”

“But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving,” he added, referring to Taylor and Travis’ privacy wishes.

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Patrick and Travis had a post-game celebration in their team’s home city after the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears over the weekend, and Taylor joined them. The reported new lovebirds were filmed leaving Arrowhead Stadium, where the game took place, together and were then spotted driving away in the athlete’s convertible.

On the same day as Patrick’s press conference, Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, released a new episode of their podcast, New Heights, and talked about Taylor’s headline-making game appearance as well as the dating rumors. “Look, I brought all this attention to me [sic],” Travis said when talking about the large amount of attention his connection to Taylor has gotten. “I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt [I was] that I couldn’t meet her — You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take!”

“What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives,” he continued. “She’s not into media, like I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it.”

Despite wanting things to stay private, Travis did also give a shout-out to his possible new love interest. “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he said, about her attending the game and cheering while standing in his VIP suite. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light.”