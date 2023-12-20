Brittany Mahomes Sends Message for ‘Rude’ People After Striking Up Friendship With Taylor Swift

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Brittany Mahomes isn’t afraid to tell off the haters! Patrick Mahomes’ wife, took to social media to slam “a lot” of “rude” people. Without mentioning anyone by name, Brittany’s message comes amid her budding friendship with Taylor Swift as the pop star’s romance with Travis Kelce continues to heat up.

“Recently there has been ALOT more rude ass people on here, waaaay more then normal,” Brittany wrote via her Instagram Stories across a black background on December 19. “I’m not sure where y’all came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from …please [sic].” She concluded her caption by adding a happy face emoji.

Brittany’s statement was likely in response to the excessive scrutiny she received on her most recent Instagram post, which she captioned, “Gamedayyyy.” The carousel was a series of snapshots of her standing on the field, wearing a white coat that read “Mahomes” on the back.

Brittany isn’t a stranger to clapping back at harsh critics and bullies. In August, she held a Q&A with her fans and responded to one who asked, “Does it bother you when people continue to talk s—t about you? Team Britt always!”

“It used to yes. But not anymore,” she replied. “I could give two s**ts about people’s opinion of me that don’t even know me.”

This past summer, fans of the Mahomes’ duo watched Brittany open up about her life in the spotlight because of Patrick’s NFL career in Quarterback. “I was not prepared for this,” she admitted at one point in the Netflix film. “And at such a young age. We were in love, and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn’t expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this.”

As for Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, the couple’s heightened attention has involved both Brittany and Patrick, as the four have gotten closer as friends. Every time the “Karma” artist attends one of Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs games, the NFL’s cameras always catch a glimpse of her reactions to the action on the field.

Recently, Travis had the perfect response to spectators who were booing his girlfriend at the Chiefs versus New England Patriots game on December 17.

“There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing,” the football tight end explained on his and brother Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast. “But for the most part, everyone was f***ing screaming their tail off for her. … So, for them to show her, shout-out to the Patriots for doing that.”