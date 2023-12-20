Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Getting Booed at Chiefs-Patriots Game

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock/David Fisher/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce was impressed with Taylor Swift for being unbothered when she got booed at the Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots game. On the December 20 episode of his New Heights podcast, the football star, 34, praised his “amazing” girlfriend, 34, for shrugging off the hate she got from Patriots fans when she popped up on the big screen while wearing Chiefs clothes at Gillette Stadium on December 17.

“They showed Taylor at the game,” Travis told his brother, fellow NFL star Jason Kelce, on their podcast. “You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite colors. Just shows you how amazing that girl is,” he added. “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen.”

“There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing,” Travis pointed out about the reaction from Patriots fans to Taylor’s appearance at the game. “But for the most part, everyone was f***ing screaming their tail off for her.”

Travis also revealed that Taylor has said that Gillette Stadium “was one of the funnest that she’s played at” during her Eras Tour. “So for them to show her, shout-out to the Patriots for doing that,” the tight end said.

Taylor supported her boyfriend when his team played against the Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, December 17. The pop star, who sat with her dad, Scott Swift, and her friend and fellow musician, Alana Haim, had a big reaction when Travis got pushed by Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant in the end zone. Taylor jumped out of her seat and appeared to shout “f***” when she saw her man take a tumble. Luckily, Travis was unhurt and the Chiefs ended up beating the Patriots 27-17.

Ever since they started dating at the end of the summer, Taylor has been to many of Travis’ football games, and he’s returned the love by attending one of her Eras Tour shows in Argentina in November. Now that Taylor has a break from touring until February, she’s able to spend more time with her boyfriend amidst his busy football schedule. A recent report from Page Six revealed that Taylor will be at Travis’ upcoming football games on Christmas and New Year’s. Both games will take place at the Chiefs’ home stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.