Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Sweetly Kiss on the Field After Chiefs Win the AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl! The Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17 to 10 on January 28, and Taylor Swift was there to cheer on Travis Kelce once again. The “Love Story” singer, 34, watched from a suite with pals Keleigh Teller and Cara Delevingne before heading down to the field after the game.

Taylor found her way to Travis, 34, in the midst of the large crowd. They embraced on the field in front of everyone. Taylor wrapped her arms around Travis’ neck as he sweetly kissed her. Travis stepped away for a moment to speak to someone, and then the Chiefs star wrapped his arm around Taylor’s shoulder.

They cuddled close once again, with the “Blank Space” singer hugging him close. Travis and Taylor’s love was burning Chiefs red on the field!

Life is good for Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/Pdogmhg6pg — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

Travis’ performance in the AFC Championship was nothing short of incredible. He became the all-time postseason leader in receptions. He had one touchdown and over 100 receiving yards.

Travis, Patrick Mahomes, and more took the stage to receive the AFC Championship trophy. Taylor was proudly watching from the crowd below. After Travis left the stage, he reunited with Taylor. They shared another kiss on the field before Taylor left.

The Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year. The team beat the Philadelphia Eagles last year 38 to 35. Travis’ older brother Jason Kelce was at the Chiefs vs. Ravens game to support his little brother, but he was a bit more subdued this week after his shirtless shenanigans at the last Chiefs game.

With the Chiefs going to the big game, will Taylor be in attendance? The 2024 Super Bowl is taking place in Las Vegas. The Grammy winner is kicking off a new leg of her Eras Tour on February 7 in Japan. She has a concert on February 10 in Tokyo, but she doesn’t have another concert until February 16 in Australia. Since Japan is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, Taylor could make it to the Super Bowl to cheer on her man!