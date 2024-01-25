Taylor Swift Confirms Jason Kelce Made a Good First Impression After He Ripped Off His Shirt at the Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift confirmed that she enjoyed witnessing Jason Kelce‘s wild behavior at Travis Kelce‘s latest football game. The “Anti-Hero” singer, 34, “liked” an Instagram clip from the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast of them discussing how Jason, 36, took his shirt off after Travis, 34, scored a touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on January 21.

Jason explained in the video that he gave his wife, Kylie Kelce, “a heads up” that he was going to take his shirt off to celebrate the Chiefs, even though Kylie wanted the Philadelphia Eagles player to be on his “best behavior” since they were finally meeting Taylor. The Grammy Award winner witnessed Jason’s shirtless celebration from the suite where they were all sitting.

But Taylor proved that she didn’t mind her boyfriend’s brother’s antics with her Instagram “like.” Over 800,000 people (and counting) “liked” the video of the Kelce brothers rehashing the situation, and Taylor was one of them!

However, the video that Taylor “liked” didn’t include the part in the podcast where Travis revealed how she feels about his brother. “Well Tay said she absolutely loved you,” the Chiefs tight end told Jason after they discussed his shirtless celebration. The Chiefs vs. Bills game on January 21 marked the first time that Taylor met Jason and Kylie.

Jason not only took his shirt off at the game, but he also came down from the suite to lift up a young “Swiftie” so Taylor could see her poster. The little girl, Ella Piazza, revealed in an interview with local news station WHEC after the game that Taylor waved to her from the suite.

“Taylor like smiled, she was so happy and she did like this with her hand. Like oh my goodness, I feel like shocked and happy at the same time,” Ella said.

Taylor happily supported Travis at his latest playoffs game that the Chiefs won. At one point, the “Style” singer was seen hugging Kylie while celebrating the team’s success. In addition to Jason and Kylie, Taylor also watched the game with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. Since she started dating Travis, Taylor has formed a close bond with the Kelces.

During his WSJ Magazine interview last year, Travis opened up about how he and his girlfriend shared similar family morals. “[Taylor’s] team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley,” he said.