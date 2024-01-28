Taylor Swift Freaks Out After Travis Kelce Scores a Touchdown During the Chiefs Playoff Game: Watch

Taylor Swift was spotted in the stands at her boyfriend, Travis Kelce‘s recent game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, and celebrated when he scored a touchdown. While at the exciting game, the “Anti-Hero” songstress made sure to cheer on and support her leading man before and after the epic moment. She flashed a big smile and celebrated with her friend Keleigh Teller, whom she brought along, as well as Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany Mahomes. The Chiefs went on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 17 to 10. Taylor and Travis shared a kiss on the field during the epic celebration.

While at the game, the Grammy winner rocked a black coat over a red top and had her hair down in curls. Fans immediately compared the hairstyle to the one she wore during her Reputation era back in 2017 and some saw it as another hint that the epic album could be the next rerelease. This is, as Swifties know, not Taylor’s first game as she has been spotted supporting Travis‘ NFL games various times throughout their whirlwind romance.

Most recently, Taylor made an appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on January 21. While at the game, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, caused a stir after he tore his shirt off while cheering on his brother. The two siblings later discussed the moment during an episode of their New Heights podcast. The fellow NFL player even admitted that his wife, Kylie Kelce, asked him to be on his “best behavior” when meeting Taylor. Despite the shirt removal, Travis reassured Jason that his girlfriend was fond of him. “Well Tay said she absolutely loved you,” he shared.

Ahead of the January 28 game against the Ravens, the football tight end opened up about dating the pop sensation during a January 26 press conference. Travis made sure to reassure reporters of how he and his life partner navigate the increased media attention amid their relationship. “The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” Travis said at the time. He also added that their happiness is “all that matters.”

That same day, Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, appeared on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland and recalled not knowing Taylor’s name when he first met her. “At any given home game, you can end up with 20 people, from my perspective, 20 you people I haven’t seen,” he said at the time. “And Taylor comes in, walks in with a security guard and I look at her and I had my girlfriend with me and I mention to Maureen, ‘Oh my god, I know this kid but I don’t know what her name is.’” Ed then jokingly said that he felt like a “real idiot” for blanking out on the musician’s moniker.