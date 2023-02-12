Donna Kelce Reps Both Sons With Half Eagles & Half Chiefs Outfit At Super Bowl

Donna Kelce is in the stadium! The proud mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. ready to watch her boys face off for the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl LVII. Donna took to Twitter before the game to show of her “game day fit,” which showed support to BOTH sons. Donna’s outfit featured a half Chiefs/half Eagles jacket, as well as sneakers that represented each player. “It’s really fun,” she told Fox Sports about her outfit, which also included earrings for each team.

All eyes have been on Donna leading up to the game, as her sons are making history as the first brothers going into the Super Bowl on opposing teams. “Well you knew it was going to happen eventually to somebody because there are so many brothers in the NFL right now playing at a high level. It just happened to be that we were the lucky ones first. So, I think it’ll probably be more and more prominent,” she told TODAY on Feb. 1 after being asked about the achievement.

People are so excited for Donna, who fans have affectionally dubbed “Mama Kelce”, and her sons that they even started a Change.org petition to have her initiate the pre-game coin toss. The petition had just over 187,000 signatures and unfortunately did not land her the job.

Just moments before Super Bowl LVII kicked off, Donna commented on her newfound fame. “I’m usually in the background. They’re the celebrities, so it’s kind of hard to get used to it. But they’ve been doing it for 10 years, so I can do it for two weeks,” she told Fox Sports.

Momma Kelce is in the house and rockin' a split fit 🔥 She joined @ErinAndrews to talk about her emotions leading up to #SuperBowlLVII Watch the #SuperBowlLVII pregame show on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv pic.twitter.com/8WNNcLdoXZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023

One thing she’s not quite used to, however, is the emotion that comes with such a huge championship game. “It’s very emotional, you know, to see them and how they’ve progressed over time, you know, to play and become I think some of the top , you know, athletes in the NFL and it’s just very, very rewarding,” she admitted to NFL reporter Erin Andrews.

Donna previously made headlines for her witty response after being asked which son she’s rooting for to win the championship game. “I think that Jason would say that I’m going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis, and I keep trying to tell him, ‘No, you’ve given me grandchildren,'” she explained. “So, we’ll leave it at that. It’s always about the grands!” To be fair, though, she confessed that she will simply cheer on each team during their offensive drives.

“They’ve already got the first win under their belts, so this is gonna be just pure joy,” Donna added in her Interview with TODAY. “Obviously, there’s gonna be somebody that’s gonna go home heartbroken, they’re not gonna have bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is gonna be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it.” Travus, 33, and the Chiefs won in 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers and Jason, 35, and the Eagles won the title in 2018 against the New England Patriots.

However, Donna admitted that there is one son she will likely embrace first on the field regardless of the outcome: Travis. “Jason will have his family on the field so no I won’t be on the field for Jason,” she explained on the Feb. 6 episode of her sons’ podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. Regardless of the outcome, Travis and Jason — and Donna — all seem to have plenty of support going into the game.