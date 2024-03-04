Travis Kelce Comes From a Supportive and Talented Family: Get to Know Them

Travis Kelce has been one of the biggest stars in the NFL for the past decade. After getting drafted in 2013, he’s played in eight Pro Bowl games, and he’s won two Super Bowl rings with the team, and he’s aiming for his third ring in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. Aside from his skills on the field, his love life has long been of much interest to fans, especially after his reality dating show Catching Kelce. Most recently, Travis has made headlines for his romance with pop star Taylor Swift. The “Anti-Hero” singer-songwriter has cheered Travis on at several of his football games, and he’s returned the favor by going to see her Eras Tour.

As the obsession continues over Travis’ relationship with Taylor, the spotlight has also been on his family members, especially as they’ve spent time with the popstar at the games. His older brother, Jason Kelce was also an NFL player. He played the center for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years. The brothers are extremely close with their support parents, Donna and Ed Kelce. Find out more about Travis’ family here!

Jason Kelce

Travis is the younger brother of fellow NFL star Jason Kelce. Jason joined the NFL as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, and like his brother, he only played for one team his whole career. As the former center for the Birds, Jason has had similar success to his younger brother, playing in six Pro Bowls, and he won a Super Bowl championship in 2018. The two brothers faced off in Super Bowl LVII, where Travis and the Chiefs ultimately won.

After the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, it’s clear the brothers were good sports about the game. They were seen hugging on the field after the game. Their mom, Donna, was later seen hugging both boys after the game. After the Super Bowl, Travis congratulated his brother on a game well played. “You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling. That team had great leadership, great coaches, obviously it came down to the end. We got all the respect in the world for those Eagles. There’s nothing that I could really say to him other than that I love him and he played a hell of a season,” he said in a press conference.

Jason announced his retirement from the NFL in March 2024 following a 13-season career.

While the Kelce brothers have faced off on the field, they’ve both gotten to work together on a variety of projects. They launched the New Heights podcast in 2022. The series features both brothers chatting about their careers in the NFL as well as their personal lives. When Travis hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023, Jason was there to support him and even appeared in a sketch.

Jason has been married to his wife Kylie McDevitt since 2018. The couple have three daughters, welcoming their third just about two weeks after facing off against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Quite a few videos have surfaced of Jason showing off what a great dad he is to three daughters over the years, whether he’s playing with them at home or at the Pro Bowl.

Amid Travis’ relationship with Taylor, Jason has been a key figure. Back when the Chiefs player admitted to trying to hand the singer a friendship bracelet with his number on it during The Eras Tour, Jason teased him on their podcast. During the early rumors, the Eagles player was also subjected to questions about his brother’s love life. In one interview, he said that he thought the rumors were “all 100 percent true.” Jason has had some fun with the rumors, tweeting a video of a Swiftie calling out Taylor for dating a Chiefs player, despite saying she was an Eagles fan. “Preach!” he wrote. “Go Birds!”

Jason gave his honest feelings about Travis dating Taylor in an interview with NBC Sports in October 2023. “It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now,” Jason said. “On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about, that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.'”

After the Eagles lost in the playoffs for the 2023 season, Jason shifted his attention to cheering on his brother! The Eagles center went viral when he went shirtless and began chugging beers among the fans when the Chiefs faced off against the Buffalo Bills during their playoff game. He also adorably helped a young Swiftie show her sign to his brother’s new girlfriend.

After the fact, Jason did admit that it was the first time that he was meeting Taylor, and he was just trying to make thee best impression he could (despite Kylie’s warnings), which Travis confirmed he did. “She’s like, ‘be on your best behavior.’ I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar.’ This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression. This is my best chance,” he said.

Jason has also paid his compliments to Taylor. He gushed about her in an interview with a local radio station. “She’s a world star, she’s the quintessential, you know, artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, unbelievable role model for young women across the globe,” he said.

Donna Kelce

Travis is the younger son of a proud mama, Donna Kelce! Donna is a retired senior vice president for Truist, which she stepped down from in 2021. Since retiring, she’s been a full-time NFL mom with two sons to root for! Of course, there was a bit of drama ahead of Super Bowl LVII, where both of her sons faced off against each other for the championship. She was the first mother to have two sons competing against each other in the big game. Ahead of the game, Donna was a guest on her sons’ podcast to reveal that she’d first greet Travis on the field no matter the outcome, since Jason’s wife and children would be there for him. At the game, she did wear a jersey with both of her son’s uniforms split down the middle. While Travis won, it’s clear she’s proud of both of her sons.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Donna did admit that she’d keep the peace at Thanksgiving after the game in a Today interview. “Obviously, there’s gonna be somebody that’s gonna go home heartbroken, they’re not gonna have bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is gonna be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.

Amid the early rumors about Travis and Taylor, the singer was seen hanging out with Donna at the Chiefs game on September 24, 2023. The “Shake It Off” singer wore Chiefs colors, while standing in a box suite with Travis’ mother, who rocked one of her son’s jerseys. Since then, Donna has confirmed that she approves of her younger son’s new relationship. “I can tell you this, he’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time,” Donna told WSJ. Magazine on November 20. “God bless him. He shot for the stars!”

Donna has spent a fair amount of time with Taylor since she started dating her son. She’s even made nods to some of the memes that have arisen amid the popstar’s romance with Travis. After the Chiefs won the AFC Championship, Taylor was seen hugging Donna on the field as they celebrated the victory.

Ed Kelce

Donna was married to Jason and Travis’ dad Ed for almost 25 years. He had a long career in the steel industry, having a family with a strong military background, per People. The couple split up, but they opened up about why they stayed together for so long because of their kids in the documentary Kelce. “If we had split as we probably both would have preferred, that would have been a nightmare with the logistics, getting kids where they had to be and providing all the support,” Ed said, via People. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ed moved closer to Jason to spend time with his granddaughters.

Like his ex-wife, Ed was prepared for an emotional game during Super Bowl LVII. He told his sons that he planned to see whoever lost on the field first on their podcast. “But by 10 o’clock Sunday night, somebody’s brokenhearted and somebody’s celebrating. We’ll deal with that the best we can when it happens,” he told The Los Angeles Times ahead of the game.

Like his ex-wife, Ed has spent time with Taylor while cheering on Travis and the Chiefs. Ed was seen chatting with Taylor at one of Travis’ game in October 2023. While they’ve been spending a lot of time together, Travis’ dad did admit that he didn’t know Taylor when they first met. He joked that he felt like “a real idiot” for not recognizing her in a radio interview. “Taylor comes in, walks in with a security guard and I look at her and I had my girlfriend with me and I mention to Maureen, ‘Oh my god, I know this kid but I don’t know what her name is,'” he said, noting that he regularly met lots of people during Chiefs games.