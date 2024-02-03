Jason Kelce Is the Ultimate Girl Dad Playing With Daughters Wyatt & Elliotte at Pro Bowl Practice

Jason Kelce, 36, showed off the cute bond he has with his daughters Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2, when they spent time having fun at the Pro Bowl practice in Orlando, FL this weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles player was filmed outside as he playfully picked up one of the girls before putting her down. He then watched as both girls ran around the area and climbed on mats and other things.

He wore a gray T-shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt and black shorts. He also added a baseball cap to his look and took it off at one point to fix his hair. The girls also wore casual outfits as they appeared to have a good time. “The Kelce gang is at Pro Bowl practice,” the caption for the Instagram post, which was shared by the NFL, read. It was also captioned with, “Girl dad Jason Kelce.”

Jason’s practice with his daughters, who he shares with wife Kylie Kelce, comes before he’s set to compete in the Pro Bowl this weekend. He also used the Orlando trip as an opportunity to take Wyatt and Elliotte as well as his youngest daughter, 11-month-old Bennett, to Walt Disney World.

“I don’t even know what you do in the Pro Bowl anymore. But it’s down in Orlando so I get to take my kids to Walt Disney World,” he said in an interview, per PHLY reporter Zach Berman. “Not off-the-Super Bowl Walt Disney World, but as long as Wyatt gets to see Elsa, I don’t think it really matters.”

On Friday, the family was seen hanging out with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Disney World, in shared photos that can be seen here. They wore Disney gear and the girls adorably wore Mickey ears for the exciting occasion. They also enjoyed some delicious-looking snacks, in one photo.

When Jason’s not making headlines for cute outings with his family, he’s doing so for gushing over his brother Travis Kelce‘s famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The supportive sibling recently called the singer “immensely talented” and “an unbelievable role model for young women,” in an interview.