Jason Kelce Gushes Taylor Swift Is an ‘Unbelievable Role Model’: She’s ‘Immensely Talented’

Jason Kelce, 36, couldn’t help but praise his brother Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during a recent interview. The Philadelphia Eagles player called the singer “immensely talented” and “an unbelievable role model,” when asked about her while hanging out on a football field. He also defended the NFL for showing her in the audience during the Kansas City Chiefs games despite some criticism from fans of the team.

“The attention’s there because the audience wants to see it, I mean, if people didn’t want to see it they wouldn’t be showing it, I know that,” Jason told WCPO 9, in a video that can be seen below. “She’s a world star, she’s the quintessential, you know, artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, unbelievable role model for young women across the globe.”

"The NFL would be foolish not to show (Taylor Swift)." Jason Kelce was asked about the NFL's attention toward Taylor Swift (his brother's girlfriend) this season. "(She is) an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."@WCPO pic.twitter.com/NBhRwuPiGv — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) February 3, 2024

“I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to, you know, show her and … be a role model for all the young girls out there,” he added.

Jason’s latest interview about Taylor isn’t the first time he’s gushed over her. The supportive older sibling of Travis often compliments his little brother’s significant other during episodes of their New Heights podcast, and even called her a new member of “Chiefs Kingdom.

“Shout out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom. Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” he joked, in a recent episode. “Shout out to Tay!” Travis then responded with a laugh before adding, “Thanks for joining the team!”

Taylor and Travis have been dating since around August after he fearlessly admitted he attempted to give her his phone number during her Kansas City, MO Eras Tour show last summer, but failed. Since then, she’s been to many of his Chiefs games to support him and has seemed to get along great with Jason and the rest of the family, including the close brothers’ parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. Her next game stop may be the Super Bowl on February 11, when Travis and his Chiefs teammates will play against the San Francisco 49ers. The Las Vegas event takes place one day after Taylor plays the last of multiple Tokyo, Japan shows on her Eras Tour.