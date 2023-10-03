Donna Kelce References Taylor Swift’s ‘Seemingly Ranch’ Meme Amid Her Son’s Romance With Singer

Image Credit: Jon Robichaud/UPI/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift’s rumored romance with Travis Kelce has inspired countless memes and fan reactions all over the internet. One of the oddest to spring up was the “seemingly ranch” meme, but even Travis’ mom Donna Kelce has started to have fun with it. As she attended her older son Jason’s game at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, she included a caption making reference to the meme on Sunday, October 1.

As Donna cheered on Jason and the Eagles, she sat with Kevin Miles, who has become famous for playing Jake from State Farm. Kevin held his own tray of chicken tenders, but he seemingly only had ketchup. As the NFL mom shared a photo with the actor on her Instagram Story, she made light of the meme. “No ‘Seemingly Ranch’ available at the Linc,” she wrote under the hilarious photo.

If you guys don’t follow Donna Kelce (Travis Kelce’s mom) you should. She’s SO CUTE and funny! Look what she posted on her story lol No “seemingly ranch” available at the Linc#TravisKelce #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/Nfe6vGYQdK — Maggie Voss (@VossMag) October 2, 2023

The “Seemingly Ranch” meme arose when Taylor attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24. A fan account shared a photo of the “Anti-Hero” singer at the game and pointed out her snacking (and dipping sauce) choices. “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” they wrote. The tweet went on to inspire many different memes, and many brands joined in on the fun, including Heinz, Lay’s potato chips, and even the Empire State Building.

While Taylor’s attendance has had tons of Swifties tuning in for the Chiefs’ games, Jason did joke about all the new attention surrounding his younger brother in his own tweet. He posted the photo of Donna and Kevin sitting beside each other and shared a hilarious caption. “I also have a superstar in my corner. @JakeStateFarm,” he wrote.

After the Eagles game, Donna made her way up to New Jersey’s MetLife stadium to watch Travis and the Chiefs play against the New York Jets. The Midnights star joined her at the game, bringing along some of her friends like Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Amid the romance rumors about Travis and Taylor, Donna was seen giving the singer a hug at the game against the New York Jets. A source also revealed to People that Mama Kelce has been getting along great with the popstar. “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth,” the insider said.