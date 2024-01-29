Taylor Swift Hugs an Emotional Donna Kelce on the Field After Travis’ AFC Championship Win

It was a big night for Travis Kelce yesterday, and his inner circle couldn’t have been happier for him! Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Baltimore Ravens, the football tight end’s girlfriend and pop icon, Taylor Swift, was seen in a new social media video hugging his mom, Donna Kelce, on the field.

In the clip, the camera captured the moment when Taylor, 34, stood next to Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, on the field before walking over to Donna to embrace her. Based on Donna’s expression, it was clear that she was elated for her 34-year-old son, as it was an emotional win for the Chiefs now that they can compete in the Super Bowl next month.

Later on, Taylor was seen celebrating alongside Travis’ whole family in a snapshot via Keleigh Teller‘s Instagram Stories.

While the winning team took in their moment, Travis and Taylor couldn’t help themselves — they were spotted sharing a kiss and hugging on the field in a now-viral video. The crowd surrounding the pair let them have their sweet moment. After they embraced, the athlete kept his arm around the “Karma” artist’s shoulder while they continued to talk.

📹| Taylor hugging and comforting Donna Kelce ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UIbzB4Wj0R — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 29, 2024

This is the Chiefs’ second time in a row competing in the Super Bowl. Last year, they beat Travis’ brother Jason Kelce’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles. This time around, the Chiefs will play against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

After Taylor started going to her boyfriend’s football games in September 2023, fans noticed that she and Travis developed good relationships with their families. Over the past few months, the “I Can See You” singer was frequently spotted hanging out with Donna, Ed, Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, during past games. She also formed a close bond with Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

📸| New pic of Taylor + the Kelce fam on @keleighteller's IG story! pic.twitter.com/f84khVkxlq — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 29, 2024

As for Taylor’s family, Travis has grown close with her parents as well, especially her dad, Scott Swift. In fact, Travis attended one of her Eras Tour South America concerts with Scott, where the two were seen happily cheering on Taylor from the audience.

Family is of the utmost importance for both Taylor and Travis. He even pointed this out during his December 2023 interview with WSJ Magazine.

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” Travis said. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”