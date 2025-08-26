Kayla Nicole: Everything to Know About Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend

Image Credit: AP

Kayla Nicole was once in the spotlight as Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, but she made headlines as his ex after rumors swirled in late 2023 that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was dating fiancée Taylor Swift, following her appearances at some of his games. Before Taylor, Kayla was a supportive girlfriend, frequently attending Travis’ games and publicly celebrating his success on Instagram.

After their split, Kayla drew attention when she unfollowed her former friend Brittany Mahomes, wife of Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes, as well as Patrick’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, on Instagram. The move came just days after Taylor and Brittany were spotted having dinner together and sitting together at the Chiefs game on October 1, 2023. While Kayla never publicly explained the unfollows, many speculated that Travis’ blossoming romance with Swift at the time could have been a factor.

Find out more about Kayla and her romantic history with Travis below.

How Long Were Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Together?

Travis and Kayla first got together in May 2017. Throughout their relationship, they walked high-profile red carpets together, including the ESPY Awards and Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. Kayla was also by Travis’ side when he celebrated his 2020 Super Bowl win at the Chiefs victory parade. However, by the beginning of August 2020, fans noticed the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Days later, Travis confirmed that he and Kayla had split. At the beginning of December 2020, Travis did a Q&A, and confirmed they had gotten back together when he referred to Kayla as his “girlfriend” during the chat. Days later, she posted a video of herself celebrating a Chiefs win on Instagram. Travis and Kayla ended their relationship for good in August 2022.

Did Travis Kelce Cheat On Kayla Nicole?

When Travis and Kayla broke up in August, there was speculation that the reason for the split was because he had cheated. However, he took to Twitter to deny allegations of infidelity. “This is fake news…a lie,” Travis tweeted and subsequently deleted.. “And not why Kayla and I broke up. Take all your hatred somewhere else, please.”

What Does Kayla Nicole Do for Work?

Kayla works as an on-camera host, while also dabbling in some modeling. She has reported for outlets including BET, NBA, HotNewHipHop and more. Additionally, she’s worked as a reporter for the Los Angeles Lakers and has interviewed various celebrities, as seen in her video reel.

When Were Kayla Nicole & Brittany Mahomes Friends?

The gorgeous gals were very close throughout the time Kayla was dating Travis. They regularly attended Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium together and posed for many photos together. Kayla also accompanied Brittany for her pre-wedding, including her bridal shower, before she tied the knot with Patrick in 2022. They went wedding dress shopping, and Kayla was one of the select few to come on her eight-person bachelorette weekend in February 2022.

Kayla Nicole Has Her Own Fitness Brand

Kayla is also very into fitness and started her own fitness brand called Strong Is Sexy. She sometimes shares videos of her workouts to her YouTube and Instagram pages and says that the brand is meant to “refresh sexy from the inside out.” Kayla’s personal Instagram has more than 700,000 followers and her Strong Is Sexy page once had more than 50,000. She started Strong Is Sexy in 2020, but it’s unclear if she’s still actively involved with it.

Who Is Kayla Nicole Dating Now After Travis Kelce Split?

As of now, it appears that the sports journalist isn’t romantically linked with anyone. Since she is enjoying the single life, Kayla uses her platform to promote positivity.