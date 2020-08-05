Super Bowl Champ Travis Kelce Denies Cheating On Kayla Nicole As He Finally Confirms Split

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs took to Twitter to let his fans and legions of followers know that cheating rumors about his and Kayla Nicole’s split were total ‘fake news,’ as he confirmed their breakup.

Travis Kelce was ready to set the record straight about his love life in the late hours of August 4. The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end took to Twitter to address reports that he and his girlfriend of three years, Kayla Nicole, had gone their separate ways due to infidelity on Travis’ part. Naturally, the football star, 30, was incredibly hurt by the allegations, and took to Twitter to share his take on the rumors.

If Ppl listen to my video, I never said Travis Broke Up W/ His GF Because Of "Becky" But Ppl see things & makes conclusions @tkelce pic.twitter.com/Dl7MhK8kqd — JAYE DE BLACK (@UnofficialJaye) August 5, 2020

“This is fake news…a lie…and not why Kayla and I broke up,” Travis shared in a since-deleted tweet. “Take all your hatred somewhere else please.” Clearly, Travis was ready to hold his ground following the erroneous allegations. But fans knew, prior to confirmation of Travis and Kayla’s split, that something was amiss in their relationship.

The couple first sparked rumors that they had called it quits when fans took to Instagram and noticed something different about their respective profiles. As it would happen, both Travis and Kayla ‘unfollowed’ each other on the popular social media app. Further more, it doesn’t look like there’s a lot of evidence of the couple’s romance left on their pages — Travis’ last post of the pair comes from mid-March, and Kayla’s IG is mostly populated by images of herself, her work, and more (just not her recent ex).

The personal blow to Travis and Kayla’s relationship comes mere months after Travis led his team to victory against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, FL, on Feb. 2, 2020. After an intense match-up and entertaining game — including a Halftime Show performance from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — the Kansas team sealed the deal, winning 31-20. Making the occasion all the more monumental, the win marked 50 years since the team took home their first Super Bowl title.

Naturally, Kayla was likely on hand to offer Travis support and celebrate with him at the time. The two started dating in May 2017 and showed off their love on a number of red carpets, including the ESPY Awards and the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. The couple land on a growing list of quarantine couples who have called it quits amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You can see more of those couples in the gallery above.