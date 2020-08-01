News
Hollywood Life

Super Bowl Champ Travis Kelce & GF Kayla Nicole Spark Breakup Speculation After Unfollowing Each Other

travis
MEGA
Megan Fox and Brian Austin GreenFerrari's 60th Anniversary Gala, Los Angeles, America - 11 Oct 2014Ferrari's 60th Anniversary Gala
(L-R) Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover arrives at The 2019 ESPYs held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Entertainment Weekly hosts 2018 Pre-Emmy Party Pictured: Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech Ref: SPL5024789 150918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Tony DiMaio / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer 'Bad Boys for Life' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

NFL star Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Kayla Nicole have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking rumors the pair have called it quits.

Nothing signifies a breakup is on the horizon quite like unfollowing your significant other on Instagram — and thats exactly what NFL star Travis Kelce, 30, and his girlfriend Kayla Nicole did. The couple have sparked rumors they may have called it quits after the Super Bowl champ and the on-camera TV host hit the ‘unfollow’ button on social media. The couple first went public back in 2017, and have always proudly displayed their love for each other in funny TikToks, at football games, and while hanging out with friends.

travis
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole may have called it quits. Image: MEGA
It’s been a big year for the Kansas City Chiefs player, who helped lead his team to Super Bowl victory after battling it out with the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida on Feb. 2. The final score was 31-20, and the victory was even sweeter as it came 50 years after the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl. The result came at the end of a gripping game that had the nation on the edge of its seat. Less than 3 minutes before it ended, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled ahead of the San Francisco 49ers stealing the lead and nabbing a 24-20 score after what was a nail-bitingly close game.When Travis and the team brought home to Lombardi trophy to Kansas City, Missouri, to celebrate their win with their thousands of fans, Nicole was also there to celebrate! The got the party started early, belting out Queen’s “We Are The Champions” before joining the rest of the team for the Feb. 5 victory parade!

History-making MVP Patrick Mahomes told FOX’s Chris Myers. “We never lost faith. That’s the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down, and we believed in each other. That’s what we preached all year long.” He also gave props to the Niners. “We weren’t executing at a high enough level, and you play a defense like that, you’re not going to have much success … I’m just glad our guys kept fighting, and we found a way to get it in the end.”