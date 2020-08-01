Super Bowl Champ Travis Kelce & GF Kayla Nicole Spark Breakup Speculation After Unfollowing Each Other

NFL star Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Kayla Nicole have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking rumors the pair have called it quits.

Nothing signifies a breakup is on the horizon quite like unfollowing your significant other on Instagram — and thats exactly what NFL star Travis Kelce, 30, and his girlfriend Kayla Nicole did. The couple have sparked rumors they may have called it quits after the Super Bowl champ and the on-camera TV host hit the ‘unfollow’ button on social media. The couple first went public back in 2017, and have always proudly displayed their love for each other in funny TikToks, at football games, and while hanging out with friends.