Joe Jonas Hits the Slopes For a Cozy Ski Date With Rumored New GF Stormi Bree: Photos

Joe Jonas, 34, and Stormi Bree, 33, were photographed having a great time on the slopes during a cozy ski date in Aspen, CO on Saturday. The singer and the model flashed smiles and chatted while sitting down together during the memorable time. He wore a tan jacket and tan pants along with his ski gear and she wore a black jacket and white pants.

Stormi also recently took to her Instagram story to share photos from the snowy adventure, including one of her wearing a beanie that is believed to be Joe’s. It featured brown, red, and gray stripes, and he was seen wearing it at some point in December. She also shared a post full of more photos and videos from the trip.

The latest outing and set of photos and videos come after Joe and Stormi sparked romance rumors when they were seen on a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico together. They arrived at the airport and wore casual outfits. Although they have yet to publicly confirm a relationship, Stormi is the first girl that’s been romantically linked to Joe since his split from wife Sophie Turner.

Joe and Sophie called it quits last year and have both seemed to move on. She has been romantically linked to British billionaire Peregrine Pearson. The former lovebirds have continued to co-parent their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, since their separation.

As far as how serious Joe and Stormi, are, a source told Us Weekly that they are still in the early stages of dating but have excitement for the future. “Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go,” the source said.

Like Joe, Stormi has an impressive history as far as her own success is concerned. She is a former Miss Tennessee USA winner and competed on season 10 of American Idol. She was also signed onto Chris Brown‘s record label and has done some acting. The beauty is also happily the mother of a daughter she named Gravity.