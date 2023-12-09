Sophie Turner is ‘Really Happy’ Amid New Romance With Peregrine Pearson

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner, 27, is “very happy” in her new relationship with Peregrine Pearson, according to Us Weekly. The actress and the 29-year-old British hunk, whose nickname is Perry, recently seemingly confirmed their romance when they were seen spending time together in Europe. It’s the first time Sophie has been romantically linked to someone since she split from husband Joe Jonas earlier this year.

“Sophie has been casually dating a few people since her split from Joe,” a source told the outlet. “[She] really seems to like spending time with Perry.”

“Things are still fairly new,” the source added. “But she’s really happy with how things are moving along.” The insider also said it’s “too soon to tell if there’s long term potential” between the couple, but it looks as though “things might be headed that way.”

The latest report about Sophie and Peregrine comes three months after the Game of Thrones star announced her split from Joe. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the former couple both wrote on September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Soon after releasing the statement, Joe and Sophie started going through a custody battle for their two children, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. The latter sued the former after she claimed he was trying to stop her from bringing their daughters to her home country of England. In October, they reached a temporary custody agreement, which said that the kids would alternate their time between both of their parents’ residences in the U.S. and the U.K.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.,” Sophie and Joe said in a joint statement in October. “We look forward to being great coparents.”