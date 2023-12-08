Peregrine Pearson: Meet the British Billionaire Rumored to Be Dating Sophie Turner

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner has moved on from Joe Jonas amid their divorce. The former Game of Thrones actress has been spotted out and about with her rumored new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, following what was initially a messy breakup from the Jonas Brothers band member. To find out how Sophie and Peregrine’s romance is going and more about him, keep reading.

Who Is Peregrine Pearson?

Peregrine or “Perry,” as he is reportedly nicknamed, is a 29-year-old aristocrat and property developer from the U.K. He comes from the highly established Pearson family, a dynasty of several important names. He is a descendant of Samuel Pearson, the founder of a 19th-century publishing company.

Perry’s father, Michael Pearson, is known for his film production career. Michael produced multiple projects, including The Rolling Stones’ 1968 documentary, Sympathy for the Devil, and the film Vanishing Point. Peregrine’s mother, Marina Rose Cordle, is the daughter of an English politician. Perry’s family also has connections to the British royal family, as his grandmother, Lady Anne Pamela, was a first cousin of the Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alice.

Prior to his relationship with Sophie, Peregrine was romantically linked to Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. They started dating in 2020, but their romance eventually fizzled out once Perry was spotted making out with Sophie in late 2023.

How Long Have Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Been Dating?

The new couple were first spotted together in October 2023 in France, sharing a kiss, according to a photo published by The Sun. They also reportedly attended the Rugby World Cup in England. Less than two months later, the pair were spotted spending time together in London, inadvertently confirming their romance by kissing in public, per Daily Mail.

Are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Divorced?

Sophie and Joe have not finalized their divorce yet. They announced their separation in early September before an avalanche of legal disputes ensued between them. Sophie sued Joe over the custody of their daughters, Willa and Delphine, and accused him of trying to keep them in the U.S. Not only that, but she also alleged that she only found out that Joe filed for divorce through the media and claimed he had agreed to move to Sophie’s home country with their kids to start living there full-time.

Eventually, the Joan actress and the DNCE frontman agreed to split time with their children through early 2024.