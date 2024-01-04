Stormi Bree: 5 Things to Know About the Model Spotted with Joe Jonas

Stormi Bree was spotted out with Joe Jonas during a getaway to Mexico in new photos on Wednesday, January 3. The model, 33, was seen leaving the same airport as Joe, 34, in Cabo San Lucas. The outing comes about four months after Joe filed for divorce from his wife of four years Sophie Turner in September 2023.

Joe and Stormi, whose full name is Stormi Bree Henley, were both dressed in black in the photos, obtained by Page Six. The “Cake by the Ocean” singer sported a hoodie, sunglasses, and a red cap. Stormi rocked a long-sleeve top and carried a few bags with her for the outing. Get to know more about Stormi here!

Stormi Won Miss Teen USA in 2009

While Stormi has been a professional model for a number of years now, she actually got her start in beauty pageants as a teen. She was named Miss Tennessee Teen USA in 2008, and the following year she competed for the Miss Teen USA title and won.

Since winning the competition, Stormi has modeled in tons of different publications, and she also has shown off many different styles in her work.

She Was on Season 10 of ‘American Idol’

In addition to modeling, Stormi has also showed off her musical talent on plenty of occasions. She auditioned for season 10 of American Idol by singing “Father Can You Hear Me?” She made it to Hollywood Week, but she was eliminated in the first round.

She Was Signed to Chris Brown’s Record Label

After her time on Idol, Stormi was a part of the electronic music group U.G.L.Y. In an introduction video, Stormi revealed that many of the people that she met in the music world came from her time in the Miss Teen USA pageant. Unfortunately, the group didn’t seem to pan out in the long run. They released the single “REDD” in 2013, and the music video was directed by Chris Brown. The group was signed to the R&B singer’s label CBE, per Rap-Up.

She Has Dabbled in Acting

Besides her music and modeling careers, Stormi has also shown that she’s a talented actress. She has appeared in a one off episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She also appeared in the 2021 movie Hot Water. She’s also appeared in a few short films and music videos for the alternative singer Saro, per IMDb.

She Has a Daughter

Stormi is also a mom to a daughter Gravity. She revealed that having a daughter shifted her perspective on beauty and modeling in a 2018 interview with Rose Inc. She also revealed her hopes to buy a home in Malibu to raise her daughter in. “The amount of effort that I put in before having Gravity was so different. Now I gravitate toward a more natural look. After her birth, I refused to put makeup on or to do my hair for at least two months. I just felt so fulfilled and fixated on her that I didn’t feel like impressing anyone. So I didn’t. I saw how beautiful and perfect she was. I think it that it made me feel more human,” she said.