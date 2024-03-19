Sophie Turner Requests to ‘Reactivate’ Joe Jonas Divorce As Child Custody Settlement Stalls

Sophie Turner has reportedly requested to “reactive” her divorce case from estranged husband Joe Jonas. The former pair — who announced their shocking divorce last summer — are still working out a child custody settlement as well as a property settlement.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, March 19, Sophie, 28, filed a petition in Miami, Florida, to have her and Joe’s case “reactivated.” Neither the Game of Thrones alum nor the Jonas Brothers vocalist, 34, has publicly commented on the situation yet.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023 shortly after the Jonas Brothers’ tour kicked off. Fans of the couple were heartbroken at the news, since both had seemed happily in love the month prior, according to their now-deleted Instagram pictures of one another.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Joe and Sophie wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The actress and the musician share daughters Willa and Delphine together.

Later that year, chaos ensued as their divorce became a highly publicized topic. Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe in New York City for the “immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” She also claimed that Joe had previously agreed to move to her home country, the U.K., and to get their daughters settled there after allegedly exploring housing and schooling options. Additionally, the Joan actress alleged that she “found out through the media” that her ex filed for divorce from her.

In response to Sophie’s lawsuit, a rep for Joe provided a statement to Hollywood Life, claiming that Sophie “was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce.”

The rep further claimed that the exes had a “cordial” conversation about how to proceed with their separation, but “Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately.”

In late September 2023, Sophie and Joe reached an interim agreement to keep their daughters in New York. The following month, they agreed to settle their divorce out of the public eye. By the end of that year, both Joe and Sophie had moved on with new partners. The “Hold On” artist started dating Stormi Bree, while Sophie was spotted with new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.

In January of this year, Sophie asked a judge to dismiss the “wrongful retention” claim that she previously made.