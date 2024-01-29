Sophie Turner Stuns in a Bikini on Snowy Getaway & Goes Instagram Official With Peregrine Pearson

The post-divorce life is looking good on Sophie Turner. The 27-year-old English actress shared new photos from her ski trip with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, going Instagram official with the aristocrat amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Joe Jonas. While sharing new snapshots from their winter getaway, Sophie included a sizzling image of herself in a bikini by an indoor pool.

“Jägerbomb anyone?” the Game of Thrones alum captioned her Instagram post on Monday, January 29. The first photo featured a selfie with Sophie, Peregrine and their friends on a ski lift. Other pictures included the group having the time of their lives during their trip, while the last photo in the gallery featured the Joan actress sitting on the edge of an indoor pool in a bikini, where a huge window overlooked the snowy landscape outside.

Sophie started dating Peregrine in late 2023, as photos of the pair kissing surfaced online in October that year. At the time, Sophie’s breakup from Joe, 34, was nationwide news as it became messier each day. The Jonas Brothers band member had filed for divorce from the X-Men franchise actress in September 2023, and the two appeared to have a back-and-forth child custody battle in court. Sophie sued Joe to return their two daughters, Willa and Delphine, to the U.K., where she claimed she and Joe were planning on living at some point. However, that alleged plan didn’t pan out.

Additionally, Joe’s attorney responded to Sophie’s claims in a statement to Hollywood Life.

“The children were not abducted,” the lawyer said in the statement. “After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

After several weeks of the legal dispute, Joe and Sophie reached an agreement to co-parent their children. As part of their agreement, Willa and Delphine would spend equal time with their parents in the U.S. and the U.K. Sophie and Joe would swap their children’s time every two weeks until January 7 of this year.

Meanwhile, Sophie’s romance with Peregrine was heating up toward the end of 2023. Now, it appears they’re still going strong. As for her estranged husband, Joe has also moved on with model Stormi Bree earlier this year.