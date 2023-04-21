Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 44th Birthday At Bowling Alley With Travis Barker, Her Kids & More

Image Credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Happy Birthday Kourtney Kardashian! The reality star celebrated her 44th birthday with a bowling birthday on Thursday, April 20. Kourtney was surrounded by loved ones, including her husband Travis Barker, 47, her mom Kris Jenner, 67, sisters Khloe, 38, and Kim, 42, and kids Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. It’s not clear if her son Mason, 13, was at the party. She shared a few different photos from her celebration on her Instagram.

It looked like Kourtney had a blast at the celebration. She rocked a headband with the words “Birthday Girl” across the top. She also sported a stylish jacket with fur lining over a black crop top. She also rocked a matching pair of flowing pants for the outfit. Some of the photos included her and Reign blowing out candles, Khloe lifting her while striking a pose and sharing a laugh, Travis cozying up to her, Kim giving her a birthday card, and more.

She also posed for sweet photos with both Penelope and Reign, her mom Kris, and of course, Travis. Kourt also included a close-up of the card that Kim gave her, which said, “I’m proud to call you my sister. Hopefully, this makes up for all the other things I’ve called you.” Kim also commented saying she was very happy with her hilarious card. “I was really proud of my card lol,” she commented.

Kourtney’s birthday celebration came between Coachella’s first and second weekends, where Travis is playing the first shows with his reunited band blink-182. The pop-punk trio played their first reunion show with frontman Tom Delonge on Friday, April 14, and the band has been tapped to replace Frank Ocean for a headlining set on Sunday for the second weekend. With the first show, Kourtney ventured out to the desert to watch Travis and the band perform.

Before Blink took the stage, Kourtney had an impromptu celebration at the music festival, and she and Travis shared a sweet kiss. After the hit-filled set, she leaped into the drummer’s arms for a sweet celebratory moment. Besides Coachella and the bowling alley, Travis shared a tribute to her on her birthday on April 18. “My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires,” he wrote on Instagram. “You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth.”