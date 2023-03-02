Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Fan Asking If She’s Pregnant After Stopping IVF

Kourtney Kardashian kannot believe people think it’s acceptable to ask women if they’re pregnant. The 43-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram comment section under a seemingly since-deleted post (seen here) on March 2 to hit back against someone who asked if she is expecting after she showed her midsection for promotional pics for her wellness brand, Lemme. “the after affects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much,” she responded to the user. “also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?” she added with a yellow heart emoji.

The photo that caused the person to ask the question showed the Poosh founder promoting one of her vitamin gummies. She smiled as she held the bottle while donning a pair of skin-tight, highlighter yellow latex pants paired with a matching cropped sweater. The bright behind-the-scenes picture was one of many that were included in the promotional carousel and showed the Kardashians star from various angles, prompting the bold use to comment, “Is she pregnant.” The comment came just two days after Kourt posted bikini selfies of herself by the pool, as seen below.

Kourtney has been open with her fans about her IVF journey and desire to conceive a child with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The pair documented their IVF journey on the first season of the KarJenner family’s new Hulu reality series. In June 2022, it was revealed that the pair stopped their IVF process to try to conceive naturally. The decision came after Travis and Kourtney participated in a headline-making Panchakarma cleanse, which had them on a strict diet of no caffeine, no alcohol, and no sugar. They were also barred from having sex and working out to increase their chances of conceiving.

In Dec. 2022, Kourtney let fans know that she is feeling like herself again following months of emotional, hormonal, and physical changes due to her IVF treatments. “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!” she wrote over a photo of herself after a three-mile run on the treadmill that she shared to her Instagram Story.

The reality star and businesswoman got real about the physical changes she experienced during and following her IVF treatments during an Oct. 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically” Kourtney admitted to her assistant as she got ready for a photoshoot. “I think it’s taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes. Everyone always comments on every photo that I’m pregnant, and obviously we wish that was the case, but if it’s in God’s plan…then it is.” She previously revealed she had gained 20 pounds.