Kourtney Kardashian’s Sexiest Bikini Photos Of All-Time: See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to a stunning swimsuit! Whether she’s wearing a glittery bikini on the beach, or rocking a strappy set by the pool, here are her best pics.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is regularly gracing our Instagram feeds with gorgeous snaps taken poolside, or on the beach, while wearing bikinis. The Poosh founder has rocked all kinds of swimsuits, which show off her incredibly toned physique, from gold metallic two-pieces, to swimsuits made of black latex. Continue reading to see some of Kourt’s best bikini photos.

Her ‘Happy Place’

Even in the middle of winter, Kourt was heating up our IG feeds. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on March 13 to share a snap of herself posing outside by a pool. She rocked a gold sequined bikini which glistened in the sun, while she slicked her wet hair to one side of her face. “my happy place,” she wrote in the caption for the post.

A Red String Bikini

Kourt looked incredibly zen when she posed outside on a brown cushion, while rocking a red string bikini. The swimsuit showcased her fit figure, and she paired it with a black baseball cap as she looked out to the crystal blue water to take in her surroundings. “I think one day I’ll slip away” she captioned the pensive photo.

Kourt Wears SKIMS

The Poosh founder proved she was a super supportive sister when she rocked her little sis Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line from her Valentine’s Day collection. She took to IG on February 19 and rocked her own matching set, after she joked that she wasn’t invited to Kim’s sister shoot with the Jenner girls, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “Since I wasn’t invited to the sister shoot,” she hilariously captioned the snap, in which she knelt on the floor of her spacious walk-in closet.

Kourt Channels Princess Leia

While promoting an anti-aging treatment back in February, Kourt donned a shiny gold bikini which was reminiscent of the late Carrie Fisher‘s Princess Leia’s costume. She modeled the barely-there gold triangle top and matching neck scarf, which fans likened to the costume worn by Leia while being held captive by Jabba the Hutt at the star of 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Kourtney also wore her long, dark hair in loose waves, which cascaded down to her waist.

Playing Tennis In A Swimsuit

Back in February, Kourt shared a stunning snap of herself on a tennis court — although there appeared to be very little tennis happening! The Poosh mogul rocked a silver metallic, one-shouldered swimsuit, and posed with one hand on her hip, as her raven tresses were slicked back into a ponytail. She also accessorized with a pair of dark shades — trust Kourtney to make any activity look stylish!

On The Beach

Another day, another bikini pic from Kourtney. During her tropical getaway to Turks and Caicos with her sisters, the mother of three shared a photo of herself rocking in a tiny black two-piece, which featured a shelf top and high-cut thong bottoms. The bikini, from the brand Triangl, was made of a shiny, latex-looking fabric that glistened in the sun. Holding her hand to her ear like a phone, she captioned the pic “Can you hear me now?” to which sister Khloe Kardashian joked in response, “I have bad service on my shell phone.”

Kourt Poses With A Pal

During a fabulous girls trip to Turks and Caicos, Kourt posed side by side in matching string bikinis with Kylie Jenner‘s former assistant turned BFF, Victoria Villarroel. Fans thought they were seeing double! The ladies stunned in their identical bronze two-pieces, which featured high-cut bottoms and triangleshamped tops. The pair also struck the same poses during their poolside photoshoot, throwing their arms in the air, which made them look like total twins.

The Tiniest Red Bikini

Back in January, Kourt wore a barely there, red two-piece string bikini. The tiny swimsuit featured patches of fabric which covered the necessary places, with long itty-bitty strings stretching from the front over her hips. The strappy suit also had a tiny criss-cross of strings around her chest, which held the two pieces of red fabric in place. In one snap, Kourt was seen emerging, soaking wet from the pool, with trees and foliage behind her.