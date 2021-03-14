Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Looks Sensational In String Gold Bikini Lounging By The Pool: See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian relished her ‘happy place’ while looking stunning in her latest Instagram pics.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, had her followers wishing it was summer when she posted some of her most recent pics. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed outside by a pool while wearing a gold sequined bikini and sparkled in the sun. Her long locks were wet as she sat and then laid out in the beautiful weather.

“my happy place,” she wrote in the caption for the three snapshots, which brought on a lot of compliments from fans. “so pretty,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “my goodness.” A third called her a “hottie” and a fourth called her an “awesome woman.”

In addition to the pics of her lounging by the pool, Kourtney posted three pics of her in the pool. She was laying back while under the water and appeared to be swimming at one point. She captioned that post with an appropriate splash of water emoji.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has wowed in a bikini. Last week, the mother-of-three shared a gorgeous photo of herself sitting up on a brown cushion in front of a clear blue body of water while donning a red string bikini that showcased her fit figure. She also wore a black baseball cap and wrote, “I think one day I’ll slip away” in the caption.

On Jan. 29, Kourtney also showed off another red bikini in different outside photos. The fashion choice featured a criss-cross of strings on the top part of the two-piece swimsuit and a tiny patch of fabric on the bottom part. She was stepping out of a pool in the snapshots as green trees surrounded her and one even zoomed in on her toned abs and white manicured fingernails.

When Kourtney’s not turning heads in bikinis, she’s doing the same in dresses. Earlier this month, she shared some sexy stills of her sitting on a bed in a black cutout dress that included a built-in bra by Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli. She topped the look off with matching platform heels from Tom Ford that went perfectly with the dress.