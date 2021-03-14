See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Looks Sensational In String Gold Bikini Lounging By The Pool: See Pics

SplashNews
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St Barts, - 51826651 "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" stars Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie step out in St. Barts during their vacation on August 18, 2015. The group headed out on a boat to go parasailing. FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian relaxes at the pool and looks fashionable while staying at her friend Loren Ridinger's mega mansion in Miami. Kim wore a few different bikinis throughout the afteroon as she looked very glam on the beautiful property and even got a tan near a stone lion. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL167616 010410 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian relished her ‘happy place’ while looking stunning in her latest Instagram pics.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, had her followers wishing it was summer when she posted some of her most recent pics. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed outside by a pool while wearing a gold sequined bikini and sparkled in the sun. Her long locks were wet as she sat and then laid out in the beautiful weather.

“my happy place,” she wrote in the caption for the three snapshots, which brought on a lot of compliments from fans. “so pretty,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “my goodness.” A third called her a “hottie” and a fourth called her an “awesome woman.”

In addition to the pics of her lounging by the pool, Kourtney posted three pics of her in the pool. She was laying back while under the water and appeared to be swimming at one point. She captioned that post with an appropriate splash of water emoji.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has wowed in a bikini. Last week, the mother-of-three shared a gorgeous photo of herself sitting up on a brown cushion in front of a clear blue body of water while donning a red string bikini that showcased her fit figure. She also wore a black baseball cap and wrote, “I think one day I’ll slip away” in the caption.

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian rocking a yellow bikini. (SplashNews)

On Jan. 29, Kourtney also showed off another red bikini in different outside photos. The fashion choice featured a criss-cross of strings on the top part of the two-piece swimsuit and a tiny patch of fabric on the bottom part. She was stepping out of a pool in the snapshots as green trees surrounded her and one even zoomed in on her toned abs and white manicured fingernails.

When Kourtney’s not turning heads in bikinis, she’s doing the same in dresses. Earlier this month, she shared some sexy stills of her sitting on a bed in a black cutout dress that included a built-in bra by Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli. She topped the look off with matching platform heels from Tom Ford that went perfectly with the dress.