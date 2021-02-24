Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Bra Top & Sheer Covering For Wild Night Out With Kim — Pics

Kourtney Kardashian looked gorgeous in a black sheer outfit that showed off a bra underneath as she joined her sister Kim Kardashian, who looked incredible in a green outfit, and friends for dinner at a Japanese restaurant.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Kim Kardashian, 40, stunned during their latest outing on Feb. 23 and it was truly memorable! The eldest sister rocked a black sheer top with a black bra underneath and black pants as she met up with her younger sister and friends, including La La Anthony, 39, and Jonathan Cheban, 47, at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, CA. She also showed off on-point makeup, including pink eyeshadow as her long wavy locks were down and parted in the middle. Check out the pics HERE!

Like Kourtney, Kim wore an eye-catching outfit that consisted of a long-sleeved light green fitted dress that went down to her ankles. She paired the look with green wraparound open-toed heels and also had her long wavy hair down while accessorizing with multiple necklaces.

Kourtney, Kim and the rest of the group were photographed mingling at a table while inside the Japanese eatery and appeared to be having the time of their lives. The girlfriend of Travis Barker, 45, who wasn’t seen during the outing, was spotted laughing and making shocked faces while conversing with her pals. Jonathan also took to his Instagram to share some pics of the exotic food he ordered at the restaurant.

The fun night comes in the midst of both Kourtney and Kim making recent headlines for their romantic lives. Kourtney just confirmed her new relationship with longtime friend Travis on Feb. 16 and Kim filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years, Kanye West, 43, on Feb. 19. Although they’re two very different situations, it’s good to know the two sisters can still enjoy time together.

As far as Kourtney and Travis’ romance goes, a source told us it’s “passionate” and “fun.”

“They’re having a very fun, passionate romance,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife last week but also assured us that “there’s way more to it than just a physical connection.”

“Kourtney loves that Travis is so passionate about music, he’s in his studio drumming and producing music every day,” the source said. “She thinks that kind of commitment is sexy.”