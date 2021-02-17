Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Hints At Having A Wild Sex Life After Confirming Travis Barker Romance

On the very same day Kourtney Kardashian confirmed her romance with Travis Barker, an article about having ‘good sex’ went up on her Poosh website! A coincidence?

Interesting timing. Lifestyle website Poosh shared an article titled “Is Good Sex Mainly Mental?” on the very same day that its CEO, Kourtney Kardashian, became Instagram official with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on Feb. 16! With tips about “finishing with a bang” and “stimulating sexual feelings” — including steamy topics such as foreplay — this leads one to wonder if the post was a direct hint at Kourtney’s own sex life, especially since she shared a link to the article on her Instagram Story.

The Poosh article offered four pillars for “good sex”: “feeling sexy and confident,” “feeling at ease,” “being mindful,” and “creating longing.” Sexy products were also suggested to boost the mood in the bedroom, such as a “Sydney Double Strand Pearl Thong” and “Sona 2 Cruise Sonic Clitoral Massager.”

Poosh’s Instagram account posted an especially heartbeat-raising caption to promote the article — which even got a reaction out of its founder. “Sex, pleasure, and orgasms. How much is mind and how much is body? The real G-spot may just be located in your head…,” read the post underneath a photo of two lovers in their birthday suit, to which Kourtney reacted by leaving a trail of emojis with their minds blown (literally).

Meanwhile, fans had a similar reaction after seeing both Kourtney and Travis post photos of themselves holding hands on Instagram that very same day. Although HollywoodLife learned from a source that they had been “dating” for “about a month or two” after taking a trip to Palm Springs together at the end of Jan. 2021, neither had officially made it clear that they were in a full-blown relationship until yesterday’s Instagram post.

Now, enough about Kourtney’s sex life — this is such an exciting development in her romantic life! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been neighbors with Travis in Calabasas since 2007, and their children eventually became friends (Kourtney shares her kids (Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares his children Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler). The parents even sparked romance rumors in 2018, and although speculation eventually died down, you can now see that Kourtney and Travis recently decided to upgrade their friendship.