Why Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Travis Barker Is So ‘Sexy’: Their Romance Is ‘More’ Than Just ‘Physical’

Kourtney Kardashian ‘loves’ many things about Travis Barker. A source explains why she likes the Blink-182 drummer and has such a ‘passionate romance’ with him!

HollywoodLife. “They’re having a very fun, passionate romance.” However, “there’s way more to it than just a physical connection,” our insider clarifies, who explains why exactly Kourtney finds the Blink-192 drummer so “sexy.” Kourtney Kardashian , 41, and Travis Barker , 45, “connect on so many levels,” a Kardashian source EXCLUSIVELY tells. “They’re having a very fun, passionate romance.” However, “there’s way more to it than just a physical connection,” our insider clarifies, who explains why exactly Kourtney finds thedrummer so “sexy.”

“Kourtney loves that Travis is so passionate about music, he’s in his studio drumming and producing music every day. She thinks that kind of commitment is sexy,” our source explains. But the rock star’s passions go beyond music, too: his other hobbies also sync up with Kourtney’s own passions.

“He’s just as obsessed with working out and eating healthy as she is so that’s a big connection for them,” our source reveals. Fun fact — Kourtney also revealed that Travis was a member of her informal summer workout “camp” in Aug. 2020.

Barker Wellness Co Instagram Travis is “also launching his own CBD Wellness brand which is something that Kourtney has given him advice on,” our source goes on. Travis just announced the brand via his Instagram Story on Feb. 16, which happened to be the very same day he and Kourtney became Instagram official ! Travis’s new wellness products will be “vegan, THC-FREE” and “cannabinoid-infused,” according to the bio on theInstagram page

Since Kourtney is the showrunner of her own lifestyle and healthy living blog that makes wellness products as well, there is a lot of common ground between Kourtney and Travis. “He’s got a lot of businesses going, he thinks big picture, which she likes and so does her family,” our source continues, who adds that the fact Travis is “totally sober is a big plus for Kourtney,” since “there’s no drama.”

As for what has been pushing Travis to chase all of these ventures (and this new romance with Kourtney), he just “lives life to the fullest ever since his plane crash,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Travis was just one of the two survivors of the Learjet 60 business jet plane crash that happened in South Carolina in 2008. Sadly, six people died from the crash, which left Travis with second and third degree burns.

“He doesn’t and will not do anything half-a**ed,” our second source continues, in light of the tragedy that happened more than 12 years ago. “And his relationship with Kourtney is very important to him because he has known her for a very long time, he respects her as a person and a mother, and he really enjoys the times they have with each other. They have an amazing connection, and she loves the love of life that he has and really takes that energy to their relationship, it makes everything feel very alive.”

Kourtney and Travis also have a special connection since they have been Calabasas neighbors since 2007. This led their children to eventually become friends as well! “Kourtney and Khloe [Kardashian] live on the same street as us and [Travis’s kids] Landon and Alabama are very close with [Kourtney’s kids] Mason and Penelope,” Travis once told Entertainment Tonight in 2017.