Why Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Finally Went Instagram Official Amid Kourtney Kardashian’s New Romance

Scott Disick went ‘Instagram official’ with Amelia Hamlin on Feb. 14 — just days after Kourtney Kardashian was photographed on a date with Travis Barker.

Scott Disick, 37, whisked his new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 19, away to Miami for the Valentine’s Day weekend, and during the romantic getaway he made the relationship “Instagram official.” Although the sudden public display of commitment happened right after Kourtney Kardashian, 41, was photographed holding hands with her new man Travis Barker, 45, sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott wasn’t thinking of his ex at all.

“ Scott going Instagram official with Amelia had nothing to do with Kourtney getting serious with Travis,” insisted a friend of the reality star. “It was all about Amelia and giving her the best Valentine’s Day. Social media is important to her, so putting that picture up on his Instagram story was a very big deal.”

" Scott can be very romantic when he wants to be. And he's really happy with Amelia so he wanted to make sure she had the best Valentine's Day ever. That's why he took her to Miami by private jet and spoiled her all weekend and going Instagram official was icing on the cake." During their luxurious trip the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Lisa Rinna's youngest daughter stayed at luxury hotel The Setai, a second source close to Scott tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. "He decided to book his stay at the Setai Hotel's Grand Suite since it's one of his favorite places to stay whenever he's in South Beach because of its exclusivity and VIP treatment." Scott is also very familiar with the hotel — since he's stayed there many times over the years. "It's where he usually stays," the source added. "He's enjoyed family vacations there in the past with Kourt and the kids, he's taken Sofia [Richie] there, and sometimes just heads there with his friends for a guys' only weekend. Scott likes the time he's been spending with Amelia and thinks she's really cool and easygoing, which is the vibe he's all about at this point."

Scott never realized that him and Amelia would have ever been a thing and then out of nowhere Scott just seem to thrive and vibe with each other so well that it is now to a point that they can’t imagine being without each other.” When Scott and Amelia were first spotted together it took a lot of people by surprise — including Scott, says a third source close to the entrepreneur. “never realized that him and Amelia would have ever been a thing and then out of nowhere sparks flew and their relationship got better and better and Amelia andjust seem to thrive and vibe with each other so well that it is now to a point that they can’t imagine being without each other.”