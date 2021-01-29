Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Wears The Tiniest Red Bikini In Hot New Pool Pics Amid Travis Barker Romance

Kourtney Kardashian has shared several snapshots of her wearing the smallest swimsuit ever. The 41-year-old donned a tiny red-hot bikini that allowed her to flaunt plenty of bare skin.

Hot mama! Kourtney Kardashian‘s is showing off her incredible bikini body once again, but her bathing suit is so small that it barely qualifies as swimwear. The 41-year-old shared three photos to her Instagram on Jan. 29 wearing the red two piece string number. It featured a tiny patch of fabric covering her lady parts on the bottom, with long itty-bitty strings going from the front over her hips. On top, a tiny criss-cross of strings held two pieces of red fabric over her bosom, which exposed her decollitage.

In one photo, Kourtney was seen emerging soaking we from the pool in the tiny bikini, with trees and foliage behind her. In the second snapshot, the mother of three stood in the water and showed off her top only. In the third photo Kourtney wanted her body to be the sole focus, even going so far as to crop off her head from the shot. It showed a close up of the itsy-bitsy bikini with Kourt’s skin dripping wet.

The photos had to have been a throwback to warmer times, as it has been cloudy and chilly in L.A. lately. Kourtney captioned the photos, “a little fun in the sun,” as the weather appeared far more summery in the snapshots. So many fans wanted to know where Kourt got such a sexy swimsuit, and one eagle-eyed fan noticed that it was from Sommer Swim. Kourt was wearing the $89 Xena halter bikini top with the Naomi tie-side bikini bottoms that go for $79. They feature a thong backside, which if Kourtney would have showed that as well, she probably would have given her IG followers a mass heart attack. The brand later praised KK in the comments, writing “You look amazing in the Xena & Naomi”

Kourt’s sis Kylie Jenner, 23, loved the photos, leaving a black heart and a flame emoji. In response, Kourt told the cosmetics mogul, “@kyliejenner you just get me.” Model pal Lily Aldridge left a series of fire emojis, while Ky’s bestie Stassi Karanikolaou commented, “oh yes” with smiley face emojis. Kourt’s own stylist Dani Michelle wrote, “I’M DEAD” next to the snapshots.

Kourtney’s new tiny red bikini photos make this yellow two-piece she wore in Mexico in 2018 look downright conservative in comparison. Photo credit: SplashNews.

Fans raved over how amazing Kourtney looked in the tiny two piece, with several bringing up sister Kim Kardashian‘s infamous diss that Kourt was the “least interesting” Kar-Jenner sister “to look at.” Follower @mzgbemmie wrote, “Most interesting to look at” in the comments, while user @zimmer_tori noted, “Kim was just jealous when she said you’re the most boring to look at! Hot damn Kourtney.”

Fan @hannahdenman posted a prayer hands emoji and commented, “Praying to God I look this good at 41 with 3 kids,” while user @rayhinterholz threw some shade at Kourt’s ex Scott Disick, asking “Why are you crying, Scott?” Even though the new Keeping Up With The Kardashians final season trailer makes it appear that Kourtney and Scott could be reconciling, she’s happily dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker right now. He must be looking at Kourt’s photos and smiling, knowing that he’s now the one who gets to hold her incredible body.