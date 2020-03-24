See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Stuns In A Tiny Bikini In Palm Springs Throwback Pics With Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian takes the kids on a sweet treat date with Travis Barker. The duo look casual as the two families are seen leaving the ice cream parlor together. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 2 DECEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Long Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian gets mic'd up as she arrives at a charity event in Long Beach with her children Mason and Penelope while filming for her show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Dash Disick BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Hayk/RAAK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner accompanies daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids Mason, Reign, and Penelope to lunch at King's Fish House, before going for a cold snack at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt at The Commons in Calabasas. Kris was wearing an oversized shirt with a Chanel lunchbox bag and sneakers. Kourtney was wearing a nude tank top, purple pants and an olive shoulder bag with matching high heels and sunglasses. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Raak / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian enjoy mother s day with her kids and nieces. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL1696690 130518 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
Evening Writer

Right before the world flipped upside down, Kourtney Kardashian embarked on a big family trip to Palm Springs! The ‘KUWTK’ star shared new disposable photos from the getaway as she quarantines.

Oh, to be in Palm Springs again! Kourtney Kardashian, 40, shared “disposable” photos taken from a past family getaway at Kris Jenner’s property at the luxurious desert destination on March 24. In the first photo, Kourt posed by the pool in an itsy-bitsy blue bikini, with the sweeping view of a golf course serving as her backdrop. The following photos showed Kourt’s kids Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 4, playing with Kim Kardashian’s children in the pool! In one super sweet snapshot, Kourtney and Reign chilled on their pool cots side-by-side, proving they’re the coolest mom and son duo.

These were recent throwback photos, since the family vacation happened earlier in March — right before the coronavirus outbreak turned into a pandemic in the U.S.! Just about everyone in the KarJenner family tagged along. In addition to Kourt and her kids Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick, 10, their vacation buddies included Kylie Jenner, 22, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and her daughter True Thompson, 1, and Kim and her kids North West, 6, Saint West, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 10 mos. Cool aunt Kendall Jenner, 24, also joined the trip!

The disposable photos gave Kourtney’s celebrity pals FOMO for a time before they had to quarantine at home! “Happy💛,” Bella Hadid commented, while Emily Ratajkowski wrote, “I want to be here rn.” In response to that, Kourtney replied, “SAME.”

View this post on Instagram

Palm Springs disposable 📸

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney’s sister, Kylie, was also in a wistful mood today. Like Kourtney, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO dived into her camera roll to share two throwback bikini photos from a past getaway. For now, the sisters have been diligent about staying at home and social distancing while waiting out California’s stay-at-home order that was issued on March 19.