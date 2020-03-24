Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Stuns In A Tiny Bikini In Palm Springs Throwback Pics With Her Kids

Right before the world flipped upside down, Kourtney Kardashian embarked on a big family trip to Palm Springs! The ‘KUWTK’ star shared new disposable photos from the getaway as she quarantines.

Oh, to be in Palm Springs again! Kourtney Kardashian, 40, shared “disposable” photos taken from a past family getaway at Kris Jenner’s property at the luxurious desert destination on March 24. In the first photo, Kourt posed by the pool in an itsy-bitsy blue bikini, with the sweeping view of a golf course serving as her backdrop. The following photos showed Kourt’s kids Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 4, playing with Kim Kardashian’s children in the pool! In one super sweet snapshot, Kourtney and Reign chilled on their pool cots side-by-side, proving they’re the coolest mom and son duo.

These were recent throwback photos, since the family vacation happened earlier in March — right before the coronavirus outbreak turned into a pandemic in the U.S.! Just about everyone in the KarJenner family tagged along. In addition to Kourt and her kids Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick, 10, their vacation buddies included Kylie Jenner, 22, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and her daughter True Thompson, 1, and Kim and her kids North West, 6, Saint West, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 10 mos. Cool aunt Kendall Jenner, 24, also joined the trip!

The disposable photos gave Kourtney’s celebrity pals FOMO for a time before they had to quarantine at home! “Happy💛,” Bella Hadid commented, while Emily Ratajkowski wrote, “I want to be here rn.” In response to that, Kourtney replied, “SAME.”

Kourtney’s sister, Kylie, was also in a wistful mood today. Like Kourtney, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO dived into her camera roll to share two throwback bikini photos from a past getaway. For now, the sisters have been diligent about staying at home and social distancing while waiting out California’s stay-at-home order that was issued on March 19.