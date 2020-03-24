See Pics
Kylie Jenner Is All Of Us In Throwback Bikini Pics Wishing She Was At The Beach Instead Of In ‘Quarantine’

Evening Writer

Kylie Jenner reminisced on a time she was sitting in a bikini at the beach, and not in her PJs at home! Regardless, the makeup mogul pleaded with fans to face the pandemic with a ‘SERIOUS’ attitude.

Like just about everyone else, Kylie Jenner is wistfully looking back at her old vacation photos. The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared two of these pictures on March 24! Both throwbacks showed Kylie posing on a wooden beach chair submerged in a tropical ocean, lounging in a lilac bikini with a lovely floral print. This was pre-blonde Kylie; instead of the caramel tresses she’s been rocking as of late, her hair was back to its trademark raven shade.

“Wishing this was me right now,” Kylie captioned the photos. Despite her nostalgia for a time when she could travel, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is taking California’s stay-at-home order seriously amid the coronavirus outbreak. “Today marks my 2nd week inside/self quarantine. we can do this…let’s take this SERIOUS,” Kylie posted on her Instagram Story that very same Tuesday.

Although Kylie has become one of the biggest celebrity self-quarantine advocates — she even passed along a message from the U.S. General Surgeon — critics thought she was being insensitive during the pandemic. The billionaire flaunted her $450 Louis Vuitton chopsticks to her Instagram fans over the weekend, and the show-and-tell wasn’t received so kindly. “It’s funny how influencers like Kylie Jenner post about needing to remember to travel with her louis vuitton chopsticks while there are people being laid off and wondering how they will earn their next paycheck during this pandemic,” one such critic tweeted. Awkward!

wishing this was me right now

Before the pandemic shut down multiple countries’ borders worldwide, Kylie squeezed in a tropical girls’ trip in February. Her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, tagged along, who’s now safely quarantining at home (in style) with Kylie. Given Kylie’s hair color above, though, it appears these pictures were mementos from another vacation.