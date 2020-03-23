Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Using $450 Louis Vuitton Chopsticks While ‘People Are Starving’

Kylie Jenner proudly showed off her stylish and very expensive Louis Vuitton chopsticks and some critics suggested she should be using her money to help people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie Jenner, 22, was excited to show her Instagram followers her new $450 Louis Vuitton chopsticks in a video she posted to her story over the weekend, but not everyone was impressed with the expensive set of utensils. “gotta start traveling with these,” the makeup mogul, who also previously admitted she was craving sushi, captioned the clip. In the video, her hands can be seen opening the case and revealing the fashionable chopsticks in a careful manner.

Once responses started rolling in, it was clear to see that many people thought she should be spending her billion-dollar fortune on helping people instead, especially during the current coronavirus crisis. “People are starving,” one follower wrote while another replied with, “stop for a moment showing your life full of luxuries, including sushi sticks that are worth more than our houses. Kylie, stupid!”

“Kylie Jenner just done bought $450 dollars Louis Vuitton chopsticks sis she really out here bein boujee bout sushi,” a third wrote. “It’s funny how influencers like Kylie Jenner post about needing to remember to travel with her louis vuitton chopsticks while there are people being laid off and wondering how they will earn their next paycheck during this pandemic,” a fourth follower pointed out.

Kylie Jenner just had a brand new LV chopsticks. If I own it, I would never use it to eat sushi the fuck 😩 pic.twitter.com/GYXDLBVFkL — Ekidjun (@ekidjun) March 23, 2020

Before Kylie caused the backlash from her recent video, she’s been showing fans her hair makeovers in various videos. She went from dark hair to much lighter honey locks and has been having fun experimenting with the look as she spends time in quarantine like the many people in the world. She also spoke out in favor of staying at home to help stop spread the coronavirus with a special message to her followers. “Hey guys, happy self quarantine. I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day,” she said on her March 19 Instagram story.

She also teamed up with U.S. General Surgeon, Dr. Jerome Adams to make sure her fans know how important it is to do their part in flattening the curve of the infections, which has reached a total of 382,347 people worldwide. “The coronavirus is a real thing,” she said in her Instagram video. “I listened to the surgeon general this morning, and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you could see me and hear me.”