Kylie Jenner Debuts Gorgeous New Hair Makeover In Isolation: See Her Shorter, Lighter Locks

Kylie Jenner may be ‘bored’ at home, but at least she has an exciting new ‘do! The cosmetics mogul revealed a caramel bob to fans while quarantining at home.

Kylie Jenner, 22, has undergone a hair makeover — again! The Kylie Cosmetics CEO revealed an even shorter and more caramel-tinted hairdo while filming a selfie video for her Instagram Story on March 23. “Bored,” Kylie simply captioned the short clip, which she filmed while lounging on a chair inside her Hidden Hills mansion. At least boredom breeds creativity, as you can see below!

However, Kylie was reminiscing on a time when she had pink hair and could leave the house! On the very same day, the makeup mogul shared a throwback clip of an outing with friends, which she rocked a bubblegum wig for. “Missing social time😫😍💗💗. the faster we stay inside the faster we can get back to it .. i hope everyone is taking social distancing serious ‼️💗,” Kylie captioned the post.

Kylie has been a huge advocate for staying indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak. She even spoke with the U.S. General Surgeon, Dr. Jerome Adams! “Hey guys, happy self quarantine. I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day,” Kylie said on her March 19 Instagram Story. The billionaire then revealed that she was actually relaying a message from the General Surgeon himself: “The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning, and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you could see me and hear me.”

Kylie actually chopped and lightened her trademark black hair (at separate times) in February. However, her bob now appears even more extreme with this length and bright copper shade!