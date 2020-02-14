Kylie Jenner’s Hair Makeover: She Debuts Super Short Bob In New Selfie — Before & After Pics

Kylie Jenner thought she was just getting her hair trimmed, but her hairstylist caught her off guard when he cut off almost all of her locks! She debuted the short new ‘do on Instagram.

“@JesusHair said he was giving me a trim and he cut off all my hair,” Kylie Jenner wrote on her Instagram story on Feb. 13, referring to her hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero. She wrote the caption underneath a video of herself debuting the super short hair. Kylie’s locks only come up to her chin in the new pic, which is a much shorter look than we’re used to seeing her with! Although Kylie wears extensions a lot of the time, we’ve seen her natural hair before, and it’s never been this short. Of course, she can pull off just about ANYTHING when it comes to her hair, so she still looks amazing!

Just days before debuting the new ‘do, Kylie had hair cascading down past her shoulders when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Feb. 9. She also had a long ponytail that went all the way down her back when she attended a Valentine’s Day party on Feb. 12. Kylie changes up her hairstyles and length almost every day, so this short bob makeover may not surface again for quite a while, anyway! She’s also known for changing the color of her hair, whether it’s with wigs or actually dyeing her dark locks.

Considering Kylie is often posting updates of her daily life on Instagram, we’ll see soon enough whether or not she’ll keep her new short ‘do. Meanwhile, we can likely expect her to go all-out while celebrating Valentine’s Day with her daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 14. Kylie does everything over-the-top when it comes to her daughter, and this will likely be no exception!

Kylie Jenner accuses hairstylist of ‘cutting off all’ her hair https://t.co/uR4WQxLlXy pic.twitter.com/xjW7597NrB — C9JABLOG (@c9jablog) February 14, 2020

What’s unclear, though, is if she’ll spend the holiday with Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott. The two broke up at the end of September, but have still spent quite a bit of time together as co-parents. “Kylie and Travis are avoiding putting a label on things because as soon as they do, they’re going to be hit with a million opinions,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They just don’t want to deal with that. They’re still figuring stuff out and trying to slow it all down.” We’ll have to wait and see!