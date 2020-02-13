Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Spending A Lot Of Time Together’: Why She Has ‘Fears’ About Reuniting

Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott have been seeing quite a bit of each other lately. But they’re not ready to put a label on their relationship quite yet.

Between cute trips to Disneyland and going to Oscars after parties, Kylie Jenner, 22, and ex Travis Scott, 27, sure have been spending a lot of time together. The lip kit mogul has said that she’s still “best friends” with the father of her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, despite their Oct. 2019 split. The former couple now seems to be in a position where they could reconcile. “Kylie and Travis are avoiding putting a label on things because as soon as they do, they are going to get hit with a million opinions. And right now they just don’t want to deal with that. They are still figuring stuff out and are trying to slow it all down,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They’re spending a lot of time together and neither of them is seeing anyone else. But they also spend plenty of time doing their own thing. Kylie is often doing stuff with her girls, or even just her and Stormi and her family. She’s making a big point to keep her independence right now. That’s very important to her,” the insider continues.

“One thing that Kylie and Travis always have to deal with is the fact that they are parents. They always have that first and foremost on their minds ahead of everything else when they are together. The things that actually strain their romantic relationship are never Stormi related, but career related,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“They both have so much stuff happening with their careers that they tend to focus on all of that. And when they are together, the focus is mostly on Stormi and there isn’t time for the love and affection. They are really trying to figure out the best way to get back to the romantic side of things, and that is taking some time. They are trying to make the right moves to return to what they had, but it is still a work in progress,” the insider continues.

“It’s also something that is 50/50 on what way it will ultimately lean for them. They still need a lot more hanging out to do to determine if they can be a fully committed couple again. It is a tough time that they are navigating through. They can only hope for the best and are deciding to try. But they are fully aware that there are no guarantees moving forward besides being loving parents,” the source adds.

“Travis would really like to get back together with Kylie but she’s told friends she’s unsure if she can trust him again. They truly love each other, but she has her fears,” a third source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re very focused on co-parenting Stormi and their love for one another remains strong. Travis has been more present with Kylie and they communicate very, very often. He would hate to lose her to another guy. Neither considers themselves in a relationship other than a co-parenting one. It’s clear the door is not closed, but it’s a constant work in progress. Kylie is doing her best to fully trust him. She loves him and would also hate to lose him. But she has to do what’s right for Stormi and herself.”