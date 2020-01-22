Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner made it a girls day out when they took Penelope, Stormi, and North to Disney World. The whole fam looked like they were having a blast in photos taken of their big adventure.

Call it Kourtney & Kylie Take Orlando! Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Kylie Jenner, 21, spent the day with their adorable daughters at Walt Disney World on January 22, and the whole family looked like they were having loads of fun. The sisters were spotted with their daughters, Penelope Disick, 7, and Stormi Webster, 1, along with their six-year-old niece, North West. Joined by grandma Kris Jenner, 64, the excited girls skipped along through the House of Mouse as they stopped for some photos in Fantasyland at Rapunzel’s Tower, where they hopefully got to meet the Tangled princess herself. Even if they didn’t, the day was a win; they never had to wait in those brutal lines to get on rides or meet characters!

The KarJenner ladies all looked cute for their day at the Florida theme park. North and Penelope were wearing what looked like the same outfit in different colors: a pair of satin paisley pants and a matching shirt. They both had their hair in pigtails, but North rocked a pair of gold Minnie Mouse ears with her outfit. Kourtney and Kylie looked cool in dark sunglasses, with Kylie wearing a cool, tie-dyed longline coat, and Kourtney donning her favorite leather trench coat. Kris, per usual, looked chic in an all-black ensemble, including combat boots. Check out their outfits in the photos below, obtained by TMZ! Kourtney and her kids are a fixture at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, which is located just over an hour away from their home in Los Angeles. The last time she was spotted at the Magic Kingdom was in December 2019, when she spent the day with her on-again love, Younes Bendjima.

Kourtney brought the model, 26, along for a fun day with her youngest son, Reign Disick, and the five-year-old looked like he was having a blast. Kourtney and Younes spent their Disneyland date trying to keep a low profile, but it didn’t work. At one point, they were reportedly sharing some PDA before hitting up the Toy Story ride in Tomorrowland.

Thought Kourtney’s eldest son, Mason Disick, hasn’t been on her two most recent Disney days, she’s having plenty of fun with the 10-year-old at home. Mason just discovered TikTok. And so did Kourtney, much to his chagrin. See her make the ultimate mom cameo in his video here!