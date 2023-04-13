Was Mason Disick At Kourtney & Travis’ Wedding? The Truth After He’s MIA From Hulu Special

Mason Disick was M.I.A. from the ‘Til Death Do Us Part wedding special about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s nuptials, which premiered on Hulu on April 13. The 13-year-old, who is Kourtney’s oldest son with Scott Disick, was not seen in any of the footage from the famous family’s entire weekend in Portofino, Italy. However, a photo from the May 2022 event shows that Mason was, in fact, in Italy with the rest of the crew. He could be seen heading to a pre-wedding event in Portofino, leading the charge as Kourtney and Travis walked behind him with Penelope Disick, North West and Reign Disick.

Meanwhile, at one point in the wedding special, Kourtney and Travis were looking back at photos of their big day in an album. Kourtney pointed out one of the photos and noted that it featured Mason, so it definitely appears that he was in attendance for the wedding. Still, the footage shown in ‘Til Death Do Us Part only featured Penelope, Reign and Travis’ kids (Landon, Alabama and Atiana) walking down the aisle. It’s unclear what role Mason had in the actual wedding.

As Mason has gotten older and able to make his own decisions, it’s likely that he has asked not to appear on the family reality shows. He also doesn’t pop up on his parents’ Instagram feeds very often anymore, although Scott did give fans a recent peek at Mason while showing off his 2023 Passover celebrations with the kids. Mason is the first-born KarJenner kid, and now has 11 younger siblings and cousins that have come after him.

‘Til Death Do Us Part featured footage from all three of Kourtney and Travis’ wedding ceremonies. Before having their main reception in Italy, they eloped in Las Vegas and legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara. However, the majority of the 70-minute special was of the trip to Italy, which was a days-long affair. Rob Kardashian did not attend the nuptials, so he did not appear in the special, either. This special will be followed by season 3 of The Kardashians, which premieres on May 25 on Hulu.