Scott Disick Celebrates Passover With His Kids Ahead Of Kourtney & Travis’ Wedding Special: Photo

Scott Disick shared new photos of his children Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as they celebrated the first night of Passover on April 5.

April 6, 2023 10:37AM EDT
Scott Disick
Scott Disick, 39, celebrated the start of Passover on Wednesday, April 5 with his three children. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo of his son Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 10, sitting at the dinner table enjoying matzo ball soup and challah. “Happy Passover,” Scott wrote on the image. The Jewish celeb also snapped pictures of Mason and his youngest child, Reign, 8, wearing yamakas on their head.

Scott shares his three children with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 43. Recently, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Scott and Kourtney “are doing a lot better with co-parenting.” The insider noted that Scott’s “jealousy” over Kourtney’s relationship with her new husband, Travis Barker, 47, “has subsided for the most part.” The source continued, “Those types of feelings have faded on his end. He will always have so much love for Kourtney, but he’s also focusing on himself.”

Kourtney married Travis, 47, last year in Italy, after they had an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas, followed by their intimate, and real, nuptials in Santa Barbara. The couple’s three weddings will be shown to fans in their upcoming Hulu special Til Death Do Us Part, premiering April 13. The trailer for the special debuted on April 4, the day before Scott celebrated Passover with his and Kourtney’s kids.

Unsurprisingly, Scott didn’t snag an invite to any of Kourtney’s weddings. He wasn’t even at the May 2022 Italian nuptials, which all three of his children attended. Mason, Penelope, and Reign watched their mom officially marry Travis, which meant they were now step siblings to Travis’ son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya. Travis shares his kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48.

While Kourtney’s moved on with Travis, Scott was rumored to be dating Rod Stewart‘s daughter Kimberly Stewart, 43, last summer, however, he has not confirmed their latest relationship status. In December, a source told HolllywoodLife that “it has been incredibly refreshing” for Scott and Kimberly to keep their relationship private.

“They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully,” the insider explained about Scott and Kimberly. “They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other,” they added.

