Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”

Not only do their families mesh well, they also have compatible interests when it comes to their work-lives. “Kimberly and Scott also support each other’s careers and they have found that they share similar interests in that Scott is very big into real estate and property, whereas Kimberly’s company focuses on redesigning the interior space of properties,” adds the insider, who notes that the daughter of Rod Stewart has her own luxury home curation company called The Realm. “They’re going to continue to allow things between them to develop organically and Kimberly is happy with where things are right now.”

The twosome haven’t been broadcasting their romance — for good reason. “They don’t want to heat on them, but everyone’s aware that they’re dating and things have been going well,” added a second source. “They spend a lot of time together but Scott’s pretty clear he’s not ready for any huge commitment, and that seems to be working for them, he’s in a great place.”

Kimberly, who shares daughter Delilah with her ex Benicio del Toro, has been close to Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, since they both attended Buckley School together over 20 years ago. And as HollywoodLife previously reported, the Lemme founder has given her seal of approval to the pair.

“Kourtney has known Kimberly for many years and she actually thinks this is a good match for Scott,” a source close to the clothing designer previously shared. As fans know, Kourtney was friends with her husband, Travis Barker, 46, for years before they began dating. “Kourtney knows how true love can come out of friendships because she is living proof of that. Being friends with Travis gave them such a strong foundation,” the source added.

“Kourtney believes that this is good for Scott because she knows Scott so well. She knows that Kimberly is a good person and an excellent mother,” the source said, adding, “Aside from this, Kourtney actually thinks that they look really cute together and complement each other well.”