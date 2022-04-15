Liev Schreiber Helps Cook Passover Feast For Ukranian Refugees

Liev Schreiber is making the most of a difficult situation during Passover — the Ray Donovan actor is in Poland preparing nearly a ton of brisket for Ukrainians who are fleeing their war-torn country. The longtime actor took to Instagram to share what he’s doing to help out in an extremely tense global situation. “Let all who are hungry come and eat,” Liev posted on April 14. “Jews recite this ancient phrase during #Passover, which begins Friday. Doing our part with @wckitchen here in #Poland, where we’re preparing a traditional Passover feast for Ukrainian #refugees. Happy Pesach!” He completed the post with a #StandWithUkraine tag.

Liev also posted a video thanking fans for donations in support of his selfless act. “In honor of Passover, we’re going to be cooking 900 kilos of brisket,” he said, while wearing an apron and ball cap. Schreiber continued with a gracious “thank you.” “To everyone who donated, thank you so much,” he said, before wishing viewers an ‘amazing’ Easter and Passover. “Please, donate if you can.” “Doing my part with WCK here in #Poland, where we’re preparing traditional Passover delicacies for Ukrainian #refugees,” he added in a separate Instagram post.

Naomi Watts‘ former paramour was in Poland working with World Central Kitchen to accomplish the massive feat. Liev has been posting about his experiences there since Monday, sharing in one post that he has developed “chopping blisters” from all the hard kitchen work he’s been doing. “Day 2 cooking at the Poland/Ukraine border with @wckitchen,” he wrote. “I’m super proud of my ‘chopping blister.’ All the chefs say its a real badge of honor. @wckitchen is just one of the NGO’s on the ground here in Ukraine that we have vetted as part of our BlueCheck NGO.” Liev is just one of many celebrities who are pitching in to help out Ukranians.

View Related Gallery Ukraine Invasion: See Photos From Attacks And Protests Around 1000 people gathered on Sunday afternoon on Möllevångstorget in Malmö to show their support for Ukraine after the Russian attack. Ukraine war protest, Malmo, Sweden - 27 Feb 2022 A woman watches a recorded feed of the Russian Channel One's evening news broadcast TV show in which an employee enters Ostankino on-air TV studio with a poster reading ''No War. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. You are being lied to here" in Moscow, Russia, 15 March 2022. The on-air protest was staged on 14 March by Marina Ovsyannikova, who worked as an editor. She was taken to the Ostankino police department. A protocol was drawn up against an employee of Channel One under the article on military censorship for discrediting the Russian armed forces. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. The on-air protest on Russian TV against Russian military operation in Ukraine, Moscow, Russian Federation - 15 Mar 2022

Liev’s efforts are a great example to the world at large, and especially to his two children. The Salt and X-Men Origins: Wolverine star has two children, Kai and Sasha, with Naomi.