Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sheer Dress, Corset Mini & More Sexy Outfits In BTS Photos Of Her Wedding Weekend

Even though it’s been five months since Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding with Travis Barker, the 43-year-old reminisced on her big day in a new Instagram post. Kourtney posted a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos wearing all different Dolce & Gabbana outfits from her trip and each look was sexier than the next.

In one photo, Kourt looked stunning in a skintight, sheer red gown with a corset bodice and a plunging bra underneath, and she styled the frock with a red fur stole. In another photo, Kourtney wore a completely see-through, tight black mini dress with a royal blue strapless bra and matching high-waisted underwear beneath. The dress had a giant picture of Mother Mary on the front and she topped her look off with black heels and a blue fur shawl.

As if Kourtney’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a skintight, sleeveless black mini dress with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Cinching in her waist was a tight lace-up corset while white satin shoes tied her look together. Perhaps our favorite look was her tight light pink satin mini dress. The sleeveless mini had a low-cut neckline and a corset bodice that laced up the front. She added a pair of pale pink pointed-toe pumps with the super short dress.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney was in Milan planning her outfits for the trips, so she posted her own personal photos wearing the outfits. She captioned the post, “In the most recent episode of @kardashianshulu we are in Milan, Italy for one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever had! We are picking out all of our @dolcegabbana looks for our enchanting Italian wedding weekend.”

Kourtney continued writing, “The showroom was transformed with all of the options that we worked so closely with the @dolcegabbana team hand selecting pieces from their personal 90s archive (which they opened up for the first time ever for our wedding to dress me, my sisters and our daughters… so special!) and looks through today. Thank you to our amazing stylists @danixmichelle and @chrisbkim for all of your help making this weekend come to life. I love having these moments captured on our show. I regret that I don’t have one group picture with our Milan squad of my supportive and amazing friends.”