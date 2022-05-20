Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sheer Red Dress As She Leads North West & Her Kids Into Dinner Party

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her upcoming Italy wedding with Travis Barker by rocking a seriously stunning outfit on May 20. Her children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and her niece North, 8, stuck by her side in loyal spirits. The family is in Italy for Kourtney and Travis’s third wedding, a big event that will include the entire Kar-Jenner clan.

During the pre-wedding dinner, Kourtney stopped traffic (metaphorically) in a sheer short red dress with spaghetti straps and a fur covering. She also sported red gladiator heels, and had her black hair up in a twisted bun with two cute side pieces framing her face. North and Reign adorably held each hand in casual black clothing while looking content.

The night comes five days after Kourtney and Travis held a lavish yet intimate legal ceremony in Santa Barbara, where they officially wed. While Kourtney wore an unconventional Dolce and Gabbana short white dress and red velvet heels, Travis sported his signature simple black attire. A month earlier, the two had a non official ceremony in Las Vegas. In true Sin City style, the pair even hired an Elvis Presley impersonator for the fun event.

As for the future plans for Kourtney and Travis, they revealed that they definitely plan on adding to their blended family and having children together. “The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love. I am really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing,” she said on a May 19 episode of The Kardashians. Travis currently has two children, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “Travis is really an amazing father,” Kourtney added. “It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we’ve all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It’s all I could ever want.” Kourtney froze her eggs at the age of 39, and the couple are currently going on an extensive fertility journey together.