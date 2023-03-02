Mason Disick, 13, Is Nearly Unrecognizable & Almost As Tall As Dad Scott While Out In LA: Photos

Mason Disick is growing up! The 13-year-old son of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian looked nearly unrecognizable in new photos of him shopping with the Talentless founder, 39, in Los Angeles on March 1. In the photos, which were obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here, Mason looked as if he underwent a growth spurt recently, as he appeared lankier than usual and was only a few inches shorter than his nearly six-foot father. Scott was seen enjoying some ice cream during their outing and showed his eldest child some love by putting his arm around his shoulders at one point.

Mason and Scott were accompanied by an unknown redhead during their excursion into rainy Los Angeles, who carried a purple shopping bag with her. They were all dressed casually for the outing, with Scott donning a grey, long-sleeved shirt from his clothing line with tan cargo pants. Mason, for his part, looked handsome in loose-fitting brown pants and a black graphic t-shirt. He didn’t have any shopping bags or ice cream in his hands, but he seemed preoccupied by his cell phone.

Mason was last seen as he celebrated his bar mitzvah in West Hollywood in December. His family went all-out to celebrate, as the event space was dressed to the nines with top-notch decor (including a personalized sign!) and several food trucks, according to footage obtained by Page Six. Mason didn’t seem interested in dressing up for his celebration, though. He rolled up to the big birthday bash in jeans, a black hoodie, and white sneakers, as seen here. Classic Mason style!

Mason shares a birthday with his little brother, Reign, who was born on Dec. 21, 2014. Kourtney, 43, wished both her sons a happy birthday on Instagram in 2022 with a sweet throwback photo of them cuddling in bed, which can be seen below. “December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys,” she captioned the post.

Kourtney turned heads three months earlier when she revealed she has not let Mason, who is also the older brother to Penelope, 10, eat french fries from McDonald’s in years. “Today I was having my one-on-one time with my son and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it.’ I was like, ‘Today’s not the day, sorry,'” she told the Wall Street Journal while discussing her wellness journey.

She also revealed her wellness journey began after she gave birth to Mason. “When I had Mason is when I really started my wellness journey. He’s very smart. He’ll tell me, ‘A person was bad because they let me have Cheetos,'” she gushed.