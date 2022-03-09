See Pic

Scott Disick Bonds With Mason, 12, On Father/Son Movie Date – Photo

Scott Disick and son Mason were spotted hitting up the movies together recently, looking adorable as ever as they shared father-son bonding time.

Like father like son! Scott Disick, 37, and son Mason, 12, took to the movies on Wednesday, both wearing casual-cool outfits as they shared some quality time together. Scott sported a laid back dad look, with a long sleeve white t-shirt under a black puffy vest, pairing the style with cozy sweatpants, white sneakers, a black baseball hat, and dark sunnies. Mason, for his part, looked every bit cool in a long sleeve, grey-and-white tie dye short with a Rolling Stones logo on the front, pairing the look with buffalo check plaid pants and sneakers.

Scott Disick, Mason Disick
Scott Disick & Mason Disick hit up the movies (RAZM/BACKGRID).

Scott and Mason have been having some quality father-son time as of late, as Scott recently took to the Miami beach with all three of his kids, which included Mason, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42. The 38-year-old went casual cool in a black t-shirt and light blue swim trunks, also sporting sunglasses to keep the Miami rays at bay. Penelope still rocked her adorable Little Mermaid-esque red locks and a pink-and-orange one piece while Reign wore green-and-white-striped swim trunks. Mason helped dad with the little ones in the same Rolling Stones tie dye long-sleeve shirt he wore to the movies, but paired the top with black pants.

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick
Scott Disick & his children have a fun day at the beach (BACKGRID).

The beach trip with the kids comes after it was revealed Kourtney had a “change of heart” for inviting her ex to her wedding to fiancé Travis Barker. “When she first got engaged, she had no plans on inviting Scott to the wedding. There was too much drama going on and she didn’t think he could ever accept that she had moved on,” a source EXCLUSIVELY explained HollywoodLife.

“But Kourtney has seen another side of Scott lately and he does understand that she’s getting married, and happily moving on with her own life,” our insider continued. “So, she’s had a change of heart and will absolutely be inviting Scott to their wedding. She cares about him and wants him to be a part of her special day. She has seen a lot of growth in Scott and would love for him to attend.”