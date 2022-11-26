Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Posts Sweet Thanksgiving Tribute To Stepmom Kourtney

Landon Barker proved once again that he has a great relationship with his stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. The son of Travis Barker, who married Kourtney in April of this year, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 25 to share a sweet tribute to the reality star in honor of Thanksgiving. Alongside a fabulous photo of himself, Travis, Kourtney and two of her kids: daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7, Landon tagged Kourt and wrote, “I’m so thankful for you and I love you guys!”

In a show of solidarity, the POOSH founder reposted Landon’s shout out to her own Instagram Stories, adding, “I LOVE YOU and I am so thankful for you every day.”

Travis shares Landon, as well as daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom Shanna welcomed with boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Kourtney shares Penelope, Reign, and son Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Landon has been getting serious with his girlfriend Charli D’Amelio. The pair recently celebrated her big Dancing with the Stars win. Before the TikTok star took home the grand prize, she gushed over Landon, and Travis and Kourtney, for their support during her time on the dancing competition. “He’s with me every step of the way throughout this journey,” Charli recently told the media, including HollywoodLife. “Travis and Kourtney, I’ve told them about it, and they were super excited as well. I think overall, it’s just going to be really fun. I have a very great group around me. Landon’s awesome, so I’m glad he’s going to be there supporting me.”

The cute couple first went public with their romance in June 2022. However, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Landon had a “crush” on Charli for quite some time before they even met. “Things are really new for them both and even though they’re young, they have agreed they want to take things slow despite the strong feelings they have for one another,” our source said.