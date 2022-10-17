Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands As They Join Kourtney & Travis For Landon Barker Concert: Photos

The 'Mainstream Sellout' star and his fiance looked ready to rock as they arrived for his 'Die In California' collaborator's gig at The Roxy.

October 17, 2022 10:40AM EDT
Image Credit: iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID

Date night! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked like they were ready for a romantic evening as they held hands on their way to Landon Barker‘s birthday concert on Sunday, October 16. The pop-punk star, 32, and Transformers actress, 36, looked ready to hang out with their pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, as they celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s son.

Megan and MGK both looked stylish as they rolled into the show. (iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID)

Megan looked super stylish as she held her fiancé’s hand. She stunned in a white jacket with a matching hat and black pants and leather platform heels. Meanwhile, MGK sported a gray jacket and a matching pair of baggy pants. He also rocked a black, mesh shirt and a gold chain necklace as he held the actress’s hand.

Kourtney and Travis looked equally as stylish as their friends. The Lemme founder rocked an all-black look with a silver design on her long-sleeve top and her leggings. Travis went for a white t-shirt, black beanie and bleach-washed black pants. Kourtney also shared a glimpse from the “sold out show” to her Instagram Story to celebrate how excited she was for her stepson. Travis also posted a clip of him behind the drum kit at the same show and said he was “so proud of you,” to his son on his Stories.

Travis led the way with Kourtney as they made their way to the show. (iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID)

It’s no surprise that Travis’ pal MGK attended the iconic drummer’s son’s birthday show. Landon had a feature on the song “Die in California” from the singer’s Mainstream Sellout record. A source also revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that MGK was super supportive of Landon during Travis’ health scare back in June. “Landon handled the whole situation like a pro and he’s so thankful he had Colson by his side because he’s really like family to him,” they said. “Colson is like a big brother to Landon and it was very comforting knowing he had his back.”

MGK and Megan have been engaged since January, and they’ve been friends with Kourt and Travis for a long time. In fact, Megan has also given the Poosh founder advice on being married to a touring musician, which should be especially helpful now that Travis has announced a world tour with Blink-182 in 2023. An insider revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the Jennifer’s Body star told Kourtney “how to properly pack for the road, but how to stay connected with their kids when they’re away.” The source further explained that the reality star was really glad her friend reached out. “It’s nothing really new for Kourtney, but she thought it was super sweet that Megan took the time to show she cares. Kourtney is happy to return home soon and see her kids,” they said.

