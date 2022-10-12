Kourtney Kardashian ‘Totally Encouraged’ Travis Barker To Go On Tour With Blink-182

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is in full support of Travis Barker, 46, going back on stage with Blink-182, and in fact, she “encouraged” him to do it. The talented drummer plans on bringing his new wife on the road with him as he performs in front of various audiences each night, and she’s super “excited” about the opportunity to be there. When she joined Travis during his previous shows with Machine Gun Kelly, she got a little taste of how the rock star life is and is ready for it.

“Travis wants Kourt by his side when Blink-182 goes on tour next year and Kourtney’s beyond excited about it,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She had such an amazing time when he did those shows [with MGK]. She got a taste of being on the road with Travis and she loved it so she totally encouraged him to do this tour.”

“If she wasn’t into it, he wouldn’t do it,” the source continued. “And they’ve promised to bring the kids for some of the dates, the whole family is just so pumped for this. They’re all really happy for Travis, it’s such a huge full circle moment for him.”

Travis’ tour with Blink-182, which was announced on Oct. 11, will mark the first time the band, which also includes Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, has performed together for an international tour since 2015. It will feature various opening acts, including Turnstile in North America, Rise Against in Australia, The Story So Far in United Kingdom and Europe and Wallows in Latin America. The band also announced they’ll be releasing a new single called “Edging” on Oct. 14.

Kourtney’s support for Travis’ band and the tour comes after the two got married in May and had a wedding in Italy later that month as well. Since then, they’ve seemed inseparable and have showed up to many events, where they flaunted a good amount of PDA. They also often express love for each other on social media with cute photos and videos that come with loving captions.